Is ‘Teen Mom OG’ Maci Bookout Pregnant With Her Fourth Child? She Talks About Morning Sickness With Fan

Maci Bookout continues to spark rumors of a fourth pregnancy.

While the Teen Mom OG star is staying mum on the issue, she sparked rumors on two separate occasions regarding a possible pregnancy. As fans may recall, Bookout first got fans talking when she took to Instagram at the end of last month and shared what appeared to be a baby bump photo. Then, earlier this week, Bookout discussed morning sickness with a fan on Twitter.

“Drink pickle juice lol. Or eat croutons or pretzels… worked for me (most of the time),” Maci Bookout explained to a fan who wanted advice, according to a report by Radar Online on August 24.

Maci Bookout likely knows a lot about pregnancy, but when it comes to a fourth pregnancy, she didn’t appear to be open to the idea just months ago. As Radar Online explained, Bookout has been vocal about her interest in adoption, but when it comes to having more kids herself, she doesn’t appear to be on board with any such thing. That said, her Instagram photo in July certainly got tongues wagging.

In the photo, which can be seen below, Maci Bookout appeared to be sporting a bump in her midsection as she held her youngest child, one-year-old Maverick, on her hip.

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney tied the knot in October of last year, and they share two children together; two-year-old Jayde Carter and one-year-old Maverick Reed.

Maci Bookout also shares a child with her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards; eight-year-old Bentley.

Maci Bookout opened up to People magazine in April about her plans to adopt a child with Taylor McKinney. At the time, she said that she knew a number of people who have gone through the adoption process, including her Teen Mom OG co-stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, and she would love to adopt one day.

Maci Bookout, her family, and her co-stars, including Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell, are expected to return to MTV for Teen Mom OG Season 7 later this year or early next year.

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]