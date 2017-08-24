WWE News: Former WWE Champion Praises Roman Reigns, Bashes Kevin Owens?

Is Roman Reigns “light years ahead” of Kevin Owens when it comes to the WWE? That was what a former WWE champion recently said during his interview in which he compared the two popular superstars who are also former champions. Reigns is already a three-time WWE Champion. Owens has held the WWE Universal Championship and had the first reign of considerable length. That included a successful defense against Reigns. Both receive their fair share of praise and criticism from the fans, although some believe one is the more skilled of the two performers and better for the product. Sid Vicious seems to disagree with most fans, though.

The four-time world champion seems to think Reigns is the better of the two wrestling stars right now. The eWrestlingNews website recently reported on an interview with Sid Vicious that was posted by Hannibal TV several days ago. During his discussion, he gave his thoughts on current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, as well as former champions Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns. Surprisingly, Sid, real name Sid Eudy, indicated that he believes Reigns is “one of the better talents” that WWE has. For some reason, it seems as if Sid isn’t very impressed with longtime heel Kevin Owens, who has done well on NXT, Raw, and most recently, SmackDown Live. He also mentions Shinsuke Nakamura, referring to him as “Yakomora.”

Eudy gave several reasons for why he’s high on Reigns’ talent in particular right now for the WWE.

“I hate sayin’ it, but I see people like Kevin Owens and this Yakamora guy and these other people like this. When I see that, I’m going, ‘Business has gotta be bad or they’re at a point where they don’t care’, that’s all I know. I think he’s (Reigns) one of the better talents they’ve got. He looks credible, he looks good, [he’s] a good interview and if we’re gonna compare him to anybody, let’s just compare him to the last guy you said, the fat guy in the T-shirt, Kevin Owens. There’s no comparison. I think he’s light years ahead of that guy.”

Roman Reigns has certainly garnered a sort of “John Cena factor” when it comes to his presence within the WWE. He’s definitely one of the most polarizing superstars since Cena, based on the fact that many fans believe he’s been continually pushed on fans to be the best thing within WWE. However, one can’t argue that he doesn’t have a unique look about him. He also has done a decent job in his matches, so it’s hard to argue that he’s not a good worker. His matches with Braun Strowman have offered plenty of entertainment and action to fans over the course of the past year. His match with The Undertaker might not have been the most technical or entertaining, but the bout offered a fitting close to the show and potentially to Taker’s career.

Many WWE fans will contend that Owens is the better overall wrestler in terms of his in-ring performance. That said, Roman Reigns actually ranked first overall in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated (PWI) 500 wrestlers for 2016. Kevin Owens was sixth on that list, with Shinsuke Nakamura coming in at seventh. Unfortunately for Nakamura, he hasn’t had the best booking in the current year, with a failed championship match at the biggest pay-per-view of the summer and mediocre feuds with Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin. Owens has been involved in some decent matches with the likes of Chris Jericho and AJ Styles over the past several months.

For those wondering about Sid’s credentials, he worked with both WCW and WWF under the names “Sid Justice,” “Sid Vicious,” and “Sycho Sid.” The 6-foot-9 superstar held the WWF World Heavyweight title twice during his career and the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice, as well as WCW’s United States title once. He ranked at his highest (No. 16) on the PWI Top 500 in 1991 despite his WWF Championship wins coming in 1996 and 1997.

Sid’s recent comments in favor of Reigns probably make some sense from a business aspect, though. It’s not surprising that another “big superstar” who has the look that Vince McMahon is said to love would be in favor of another guy who has “the look.” Still, it’s also hard to argue with the fact that Reigns has been a part of some entertaining matches and has the crowd split between loving and hating him at most events.

WWE fans, do you agree that Roman Reigns is “light years ahead” of Kevin Owens overall? If you had to choose one of the two to start a professional wrestling company with, who would it be?

[Featured Image by WWE]