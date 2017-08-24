Celebrities Who Have Died In 2017: Jerry Lewis, Dick Gregory, ‘Murphy Brown’ Star Add To Ever-Growing List

The year is finally more than half over, but unfortunately, the number of celebrity deaths are only starting to pick up, and it’s not making things any easier. While last year was bad, 2017 is certainly coming close to it in the sadness department, and the past couple of weeks have been really bad. The losses of Jay Thomas, Jerry Lewis, and Dick Gregory are only a few of those we’ve lost, and there are others who have been added to the list of celebrities who have died in 2017.

On Thursday, the New York Daily News reported that comedic actor Jay Thomas lost his battle with cancer and died at the age of 69. He most recently starred on Ray Donovan, but fans may remember him best from Cheers and Murphy Brown, among numerous other shows and movies.

Less than a week ago, the world lost another great, as Jerry Lewis died at the age of 91 this past Sunday. The New York Daily News reported that his cause of death was officially listed as ischemic cardiomyopathy, which means the heart wasn’t able to pump sufficient blood to the rest of the body.

As if that isn’t enough, there have been many other great names taken from the world in the past couple of weeks.

The NYT obituary for Dick Gregory https://t.co/FAxllElcGt — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 21, 2017

Despite the world being very hard to live through right now, and for decades, Dick Gregory always knew how to find humor in everything. The New York Times reported that he had been admitted to a hospital back on August 12 before passing away a week later.

Here is a list of the notable names of celebrities who have been taken from the world in 2017.

Entertainment

Jerry Lewis

John Heard

Martin Landau

Sam Shepard

George A. Romero

Powers Booth

Adam West

Nelsan Ellis

Deborah Watling

Jay Thomas

Robert Hardy

Sir Roger Moore

Harvey Atkin

Erin Moran

Bruce Forsyth

Sonny Landham

Michael Parks

Bill Paxton

Michael Mantenuto

Peter Sallis

Richard Machowicz

Mary Tyler Moore

Francine York

Geoffrey Bayldon

Tim Pigott-Smith

Jonathan Demme

Christopher “Big Black” Boykin

John Cygan

Miguel Ferrer

Don Rickles

Gordon Kaye

Dick Gauthier

Richard Hatch

Frank Pellegrino

Sir John Hurt

Charlie Murphy

Chuck Barris

Dick Gautier

Musicians

Chester Bennington

Glen Campbell

Chris Cornell

Cuba Gooding Sr.

Al Jarreau

John Abercrombie

Gregg Allman

Allan Holdsworth

Eddie Kamae

John Warren Geils Jr.

Chuck Berry

Buddy Greco

Peter Sarstedt

Glen Campbell playing with The Beach Boys during a late 1964 concert pic.twitter.com/yjOpTzq27K — Beach Boys Legacy (@beachboyslegacy) August 18, 2017

Sports

Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka – wrestler

“The Outlaw” Ron Bass – wrestler

Ivan Koloff – wrestler

George “The Animal” Steele – wrestler

Chavo Guerrero Sr. – wrestler

Yordano Venture – baseball

Nicole Bass – wrestler/radio personality

Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i – wrestler

Joe Klein – baseball

Gary West – Olympian

A number of other celebrities from other walks of life who have also passed in 2017.

Roger Ailes – Fox News

Dick Gregory – Satirist

William Peter Blatty – author

Paul Goble – author

Eugene Cernan – astronaut

Norma McCorvey – “Jane Roe”

David Rockefeller – billionaire

Barry Norman – film critic

Michael Bond – author/creator of Paddington Bear

The world has lost so many great people this year and 2017 is quickly turning into one of the worst for celebrity deaths ever, but 2016 is still edging it out. The losses of Jerry Lewis, Dick Gregory, and Jay Thomas have made the last week very difficult. Before that, fans had to mourn the passing of Glen Campbell, Sam Shepard, and Robert Hardy.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]