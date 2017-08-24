Amy Schumer Clarifies Herself With A Nude Photo, After Equal Pay Remarks Backfire

Amy Schumer recently made remarks about gender equality and receiving equal pay that made it seem as though she had been comparing herself to Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle. Now, as fans fire back via social media, Amy is rewording her remarks to clarify her intended thoughts. She also stripped down, using a plush hot dog toy and her real pet pup to cover her chest, hoping to alleviate the escalating tension with her own brand of humor.

Amy Schumer Is No Dave Chappelle, Claim Fans

The drama began with rumors that Amy Schumer demanded pay equal to Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, before she would agree to another Netflix comedy special, reports CBS News. Chappelle and Rock have netted nearly double the salary offered to Amy for her Netflix special, so it’s understandable that the female comic felt justified in requesting a pay bump.

When news of the negotiations was leaked to the public, it was misinterpreted to mean that Schumer was demanding pay equal to that of the veteran comedians.

Fans shared their outrage over the stand up comedians demands, suggesting the insinuation that Schumer was putting herself on the same level as Chris and Dave was the real joke. While some of the online comments may have been unnecessarily cruel or too blunt, Schumer herself admits that the insinuation is ridiculous.

Amy Schumer Apologizes…Sort Of

In response to the backlash, USA Today reports that Ms. Schumer shared her clarification in an Instagram post, first offering a thanks to fans for sharing their thoughts on what salary she deserved. Knowing Amy’s comedic style that remark may have been more than a little facetious. She continued her statement by saying that she never meant to imply that she felt she deserves equal pay to Chappelle or Chris Rock.

Instead, Schumer explains that she asked for more than the initial offer, because she felt it was low for someone with her proven track record. Amy cited the big draw her live shows attract as a way of supporting her request for a pay increase.

“I would like to say that I have been selling out arenas these last couple years,” Amy wrote in her Instagram post. “Something a female comic has never done. That’s a big deal to me, especially because I know I do my best every night on stage for the audience and they have a good time.”

Amy Schumer closed her remarks on the subject by pledging to continue to work hard at presenting the best possible performances for her fans, live and via televised events. The stand-up comic reiterated one more time that she never insisted on equal pay to Dave Chappelle or Chris Rock to ensure there were no further misinterpretations of her remarks.

