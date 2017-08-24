Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Kids Help Estranged Couple Mend Their Relationship?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids may have prompted the couple to embark on a healthier co-parenting relationship amid their divorce.

According to a new report, the 53-year-old actor has prioritized his six kids with Angelina Jolie, including 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, and after doing so, he committed himself to maintaining a healthy relationship with his estranged wife.

“Brad’s priority is the kids and he’s committed to having the best relationship possible with Angie for their sake,” a source close to Pitt told Hollywood Life on August 23.

According to the report, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids are Pitt’s only motivation for having a relationship with Jolie and when it comes to the ongoing rumors regarding their possibly impending reconciliation, the source said Pitt is not open to the idea. Instead, he wants to enjoy his time with his children.

Although Angelina Jolie has been stepping out with her family quite frequently in recent weeks, Pitt hasn’t been seen publicly with any of his children since they parted ways in September. According to the report, this is because Pitt prefers to spend quality time with the children at his Los Feliz home, where he and Jolie used to reside together. As the insider explained, Pitt doesn’t feel the need to take the kids out publicly and make a “big song and dance” about them being in his care.

The Hollywood Life source also said that Brad Pitt believes spending time with the kids publicly takes away from their personal experiences with one another and instead puts them in the spotlight.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016 and quickly relocated to Malibu with their kids. Then, months later, Jolie returned to Los Feliz where she purchased the Cecile B. DeMille estate for an estimated $25 million. Still, the Hollywood Life source claimed that the children prefer to spend their time at Pitt and Jolie’s former marital home, which is outfitted with a skatepark in the backyard.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have faced rumors of a reunion for the last few weeks but thus far, neither party has confirmed the reports.

[Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]