LeSean McCoy Explains Why Colin Kaepernick Isn’t In The NFL: He’s Not That Good At Football

According to LeSean McCoy, the reason that Colin Kaepernick hasn’t been signed by any NFL team is quite simple.

On August 24, LeSean McCoy opened up about his fellow footballer’s current employment troubles, claiming that if Colin Kaepernick were a better player, teams would be more open to the idea of signing him — and all of the drama that comes with him — to their team.

Although several other members of the NFL have spoken out on Colin Kaepernick’s behalf, claiming that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is being treated unfairly by the league, McCoy doesn’t agree with their sentiments. As he explained, Kaepernick simply isn’t worth the distraction.

“You just got to look at all sides, like if I’m an owner, or the GM of a team, do I want to put him on my team? Is he good enough to be on the squad, to even deal with everything that’s going on? That’s something that I don’t really partake in,” he said, according to a report by TMZ on August 24.

LeSean McCoy went on to reveal that Colin Kaepernick wouldn’t be dealing with so much heat if he was on the same level as players such as New England quarterback Tom Brady or New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham. He even said that Michael Vick, who he said was 10 times better than Colin Kaepernick, was able to get a job in the NFL after his dog abuse controversy because teams were willing to take on the media attention to give their team a boost.

Unfortunately, as LeSean McCoy explained, the same doesn’t appear to apply to Colin Kaepernick, who continues to be labeled as an “anti-American” due to his decision to take a stand against the American flag during numerous games of the NFL season last year.

“He’s really not that good of a player,” LeSean McCoy added of Colin Kaepernick.

In addition to causing controversy on the field last season, Kaepernick also caused a stir on Twitter months ago when he compared police to slave patrol and called for the organization to be dismantled.

LeSean McCoy was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 and was traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2015. Throughout his career in the NFL, the running back has been in the Pro Bowl an impressive five times.

[Featured Image by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images]