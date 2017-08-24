‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Finds Something That Could Stop Sheila’s Chances

New The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers are out, and it turns out that Quinn may have found something to stop Sheila. Right now, Sheila is still certain that she can win over Eric and get her picture over the mantel, but Quinn is going to do everything she can to keep this from happening. Celeb Dirty Laundry shared spoilers about what is going to happen next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

It turns out that now that James is back, Sheila thinks she can use him to help her win Eric back. Eric felt likes James would help but didn’t know that Shelia had something on him. Quinn is going to start doing some digging and figure out what she can about Sheila. She will end up finding some dirt on her. No word yet on what this secret is, but Shelia isn’t going to just give up.

Another spoiler makes it sound like Bill might end up setting Spectra Fashions on fire. He is going to do everything that they can so that he can get that building, and the spoilers do say he will put people’s lives in danger. He knows about the small spark that Liam put out, so setting the building on fire sounds exactly like something he would do.

It also sounds like whatever goes down is going to end up bringing Liam and Sally closer. Sally is in love with Thomas, but he is off in New York with Caroline and his son. Liam admitted today that he always fights for the underdog and he is actually kind of hoping that Sally pulls off a successful launch of her new fashion line. If Liam gets too close to Sally, you know that Steffy is going to step in and not be happy about it. She did recently admit that she doesn’t have anything against Sally either now.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, an electrical fire accompanies Sally's first solo preview. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/GKP39mL877 pic.twitter.com/0Q2U10vF6o — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 24, 2017

Do you think that there is any chance that Sheila will win over Eric? Do you feel like Quinn can take her down? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful weekdays on CBS.

On the last #BoldandBeautiful, Bill suspects who is Katie's new lover. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/5vBz3hfOkN pic.twitter.com/ns1jSA3HUL — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 23, 2017

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images]