Kristen Stewart Reminded Of Stella Maxwell’s Relationship With Miley Cyrus Following Hack Scandal

Kristen Stewart has been dating Stella Maxwell for the past nine blissful months. For almost all of last year, the actress was hopping from one relationship to the other, so settling down with the Victoria’s Secret model was a big change. However, her relationship became tested when there was a photo hack that released private pictures that reminded her of Stella’s ex – Miley Cyrus.

Before Stella met Kristen, she dated Miley Cyrus when she was going through her experimental stage. Now, the American singer is settled down with Liam Hemsworth, and their engagement is back on the table. However, the past reared its head again when the hack scandal occurred this week.

Out of the many photos, one showed “Miley with then-girlfriend, Victoria’s Secret model Stella,” according to Metro. Tiger Woods and Kristen Stewart were also personally impacted by this hack; Stewart’s “topless selfie” was a part of the released photos.

This is not the first time that Kristen Stewart had her personal life revealed through photos. Back when she was dating Robert Pattinson, her Twilight co-star, she was caught on camera having an affair with Snow White and the Huntsman director.

Rupert Sanders finally opens up about his affair with Kristen Stewart https://t.co/65UmnSYivc pic.twitter.com/Qe1hFbR7UY — Harper's Bazaar UK (@BazaarUK) April 8, 2017

Kristen Stewart then broke up with Robert Pattinson and stepped on the gas to land roles in a handful of indie movies. She received great acclaim for her performances in Clouds of Sils Maria, Cafe Society, and Equals.

Now, however, it looks like it’s Robert’s turn to start getting good reviews. His most recent movie, Good Time, is getting amazing reviews across the country. It currently stands at 90 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics giving him the credit for the movie’s success.

“Pattinson is what helps us keep pace,” a reviewer wrote. “He completely inhabits Connie with his jittery, twitchy efforts – he can’t stand still, so neither can we.”

But, like Kristen, it looks like his personal life is on the rocks as well. There have been rumors that he and his fiance, FKA twigs, are “on a break” and that they may not get married after almost two years of being engaged.

Most recently, he was seen “hanging out with his co-star, Mia Goth,” with whom he is making High Life, according to Hollywood Life. They took time from their busy schedules to go “sightseeing in Cologne” together, which showed a certain level of closeness.

