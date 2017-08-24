Dodge Charger & Challenger SRT Hellcat 2017 Recall: Faulty Part Could Bring Serious Driving Risks

A faulty part in the recent 2017 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat models has led to a recall for these two models of the cars. A total of 1,207 of these vehicles are said to be affected by the issue which can cause some serious driving issues. The specific car models were built between February and May of this year with owners scheduled to begin receiving word of the recall later next month. Only the specific models in question with SRT Hellcat engines have been mentioned.

The Road & Track website reported on Thursday, that the fault lies only with the 2017 Challenger SRT Hellcats and 2017 Charger SRT Hellcats from Dodge. The fault is related to these specific vehicles’ oil lines. Reportedly, the oil line has a fault that lies between the rubber oil cooling hose and an aluminum tube which poses a “risk of sudden rupture.” The driving risks this particular oil line issue raises could be serious. The fault could lead to oil spraying onto the windshield or possibly contacting another hot surface. That brings the danger of impairing a driver’s vision while driving, which could cause a crash or fire from the vehicle. Therefore, it’s best that owners of these Dodge models have their vehicles serviced.

As Cars.com indicated in their report, this particular issue affects only the Challenger SRT Hellcat sports coupes and Charger SRT Hellcat sports sedans. Under the recall, authorized dealers will replace customers’ engine oil cooler lines for free. Apparently, owners of these vehicles with the affected part will begin to receive correspondence as of September 22 so they can arrange appropriate service for the cars. Customers can also check their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) via the Safecar.gov website, or call Fiat Chrysler Automobiles at 800-853-1403. Additionally, customers can contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 888-327-4236 for their vehicle safety hotline.

The 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is a 707 horsepower ride with a 6.2-liter HEMI SRT Hellcat V8 engine and a top speed of 204 miles per hour. Base models begin at $67,645 for the car. The Dodge Challenger is billed as the “strongest muscle in America” by the Dodge website. The Challenger SRT Hellcat sports sedan begins at a price of $64,195. It features a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI SRT V8 engine that boasts 707 horsepower and 650 pounds per foot of torque. The car also includes special 20×9.5-inch matte black forged aluminum “Slingshot wheels.”

Unaffected by this latest recall news are other Hellcat vehicles such as the Challenger SRT Demon, Challenger Hellcat Widebody, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which are also powered by Hellcat.

