Are Jeremy Calvert And Brooke Wehr Back Together? She Fires Back Against Fake Facebook Post

Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr were rumored to be back together earlier this month after Wehr allegedly shared a photo of the two of them on Facebook and denied that Calvert had reconciled with Leah Messer.

However, according to a new Instagram post, the Facebook account mentioned doesn’t even belong to Brooke Wehr, and she never said a thing about her and Calvert’s alleged reunion, which reportedly happened a few months ago, on her page.

In a message to her fans and followers on August 24, Brooke Wehr said that the Facebook account in question is fake and added that she had not shared any new photos of herself and Jeremy Calvert on her personal page. Instead, she revealed, her account is filled with images of herself and her daughter.

Brooke Wehr also said that her Facebook account hasn’t had anything to do with Jeremy Calvert in nearly a year. As fans will recall, Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr traveled to Ocean City, Maryland around this time last year, and during their visit, the couple became engaged. Then, months later, amid allegations of cheating on Calvert’s part, they called it quits.

While Brooke Wehr denied posting photos and information about her relationship with Jeremy Calvert, she didn’t confirm or deny whether their relationship was back on. As for Jeremy Calvert, he deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts several months ago and had not released any new statements regarding his relationship status in recent weeks.

Following Jeremy Calvert’s split from Brooke Wehr earlier this year, he was caught spending time with Leah Messer at a bar in Charleston, West Virginia. However, after posting photos of them together on Instagram, Calvert shut down reports of an impending reunion during an interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Jeremy Calvert shares one daughter with ex-wife Leah Messer; four-year-old Adalynn.

