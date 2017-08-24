What Is Stassi Schroeder Looking For In A New Boyfriend? The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tells All

Stassi Schroeder might have just split from Patrick Meagher, but in a new interview, the Vanderpump Rules star discussed her future dating endeavors.

Weeks after confirming she and Patrick Meagher have called it quits for the umpteenth time, Stassi Schroeder spoke to Ask Men about what she looks for in a man when dating on Tinder.

“If I think a guy is cute and don’t see a gym selfie or burning man photo, chances are I’d swipe right,” Stassi Schroeder explained, also adding that a dog photo would be appealing. Schroeder went on to say that her dream date is one that wouldn’t end because she and her man wouldn’t want to leave one another’s side.

As for her turn offs, Stassi Schroeder said that the worst thing a guy could do during a date would be to be mean to a waiter or waitress at a restaurant.

Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher began dating four years ago but split for months at the end of last year due to their ongoing fights. Then, earlier this month, just a short time into their reconciliation, the couple called it quits again after a fight that occurred after Meagher forgot their four-year anniversary.

Although Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher weren’t together for four years straight, Schroeder expected to celebrate the milestone and even arranged for them to head to Mexico together.

As a report by Us Weekly revealed weeks ago, Schroeder taped an episode of her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, from Mexico, where she and friend Rachel O’Brien visited a couples retreat and revealed that Meagher didn’t get her a thing on their special day.

Stassi Schroeder also told readers that she had been taking Xanax and drinking to cope with her split.

