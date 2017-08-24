Dakota Johnson’s Photo Hack Doesn’t Reveal Boyfriend Or Dating Jamie Dornan, ‘Fifty Shades’ Star Not Stressed

Dakota Johnson may have bared it all for Fifty Shades movies, but that does not mean that she wants to share her privacy with the world. The Hollywood starlet became the next victim of photo hack this week, which also targeted Miley Cyrus and Kristen Stewart. While some of her most private photos were released into the public sphere, they did not reveal much about her dating life.

The photos captured moments from her down time, spent alone and with friends, according to IB Times. One thing that it clarified is that she is definitely not in any kind of relationship with Jamie Dornan, who is married to Amelia Warner and has two kids. It also did not reveal anything new about her dating life, which has been on the down low ever since she broke up with Matthew Hitt, a guitarist in New York.

As a matter of fact, Fifty Shades actress looked more relaxed than ever despite the photo hack. She was seen this week hanging out with her friends in West Hollywood, taking it easy in “baggy jumper and boyfriend jeans,” according to Daily Mail.

One of the people she was with was Addison Timlin, who was included in the shower photos released by the hackers.

New HQs of Dakota with Addison Timlin and Jeremy Allen White in LA today (Aug. 22nd) https://t.co/gjLBk7a7I0 pic.twitter.com/av7yY66iYS — Dakota Johnson Fans (@DakotaJLife) August 23, 2017

Ever since breaking up with her boyfriend last fall, the 27-year-old actress has deleted all but three pictures from her Instagram. She used to post very frequently about her private life on the social media platform and this showed that she wanted to go in a different direction when it comes to sharing her day-to-day life.

“I think I’m a little bit heartbroken all the time, even when I’m in a happy relationship,” she shared in a Vogue interview. “I don’t do casual very well, and my feelings, even the good ones, get so intense that they hurt.”

Her Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan also has a relaxed attitude when it comes to dealing with the public. As a father of two, he does not share much with the public, but when he does, it is always for a charitable cause.

“Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan is among the celebrities to play a charity football match for the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy,” reports Mirror UK. “The Belfast native will tog out for the star-studded match which will take place in London on September 2. Game 4 Grenfell will feature loads of famous faces giving up an afternoon to take part in a kickabout for a great cause.”

The last time he was in a sporting event, he created such a media storm with his “bulge.”

This illusion, created by a golf ball in his front pocket, drove his followers wild. For those, who do not yet know, Jamie Dornan is an avid golf player.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]