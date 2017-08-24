More Info Revealed For Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2017: Character, Food, Trick-Or-Treat Locations

Earlier this week, Disney released a lot of information on schedules and times for this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, but now, there is more. While the stage shows, fireworks, and parades are incredible, many guests head to Magic Kingdom to see the rare characters during the parties. The full list of character meet-and-greets along with their locations and the locations of trick-or-treat stations are known.

The special Halloween treat locations have been revealed as well, and you never want to miss out on those.

One of the most important things for guests heading to MNSSHP every year is to know where the characters are. Disney brings out some of the more rare characters to make the parties even more special, and WDW Magic has all the names and locations of those showing up for 2017.

Main Street U.S.A.

Mickey Mouse

Tomorrowland

Lotso from Toy Story

Fantasyland and Storybook Circus

There are going to be a lot of characters spread throughout this land and will require just visiting with them as you find them. Some will be out and about while others will be inside Princess Fairytale Hall and regular meet-and-greet locations.

Elena

Rapunzel

Cinderella

Tiana

Anastasia and Drizella

Cruella De Vil

Donald and Daisy

Characters from Alice in Wonderland

Winnie the Pooh and gang

Ariel

Minnie Mouse

Characters from Beauty and the Beast

The Seven Dwarfs

Adventureland

Characters from Aladdin

Characters from Tarzan

Moana

Captain Jack Sparrow

Liberty Square

Jack and Sally

Rinotta and Carlotta from the Haunted Mansion

There will be 11 trick-or-treat locations spread around Magic Kingdom during the Halloween parties, and anyone can visit them. They are not just for children as adults can go in the lines and get candy as well.

Liberty Square will have a location right at the front of Liberty Square Riverboat while Fantasyland will have locations in front of Pinocchio Village Haus and Mickey’s PhilharMagic. Storybook Circus will have a single location in front of Pete’s Silly Sideshow.

Adventureland will have three locations near Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, and the Tiki Room. Tomorrowland tops them all, with four locations at Space Mountain, Stitch’s Great Escape, Carousel of Progress, and bay one of Cosmic Ray’s.

The Disney Parks Blog recently revealed all of the fun and spooky treats that will be available only during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Guests need to remember that these items will not be available outside of the party hours, but this will make them easy to find during them.

Main Street Bakery

Liberty Square Market

Storybook Treats in Fantasyland

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies in Tomorrowland

Aloha Isle in Adventureland

Sleepy Hollow Refreshments

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe

There is a lot to do during MNSSHP, including attractions, as most of them will be open, and there is a dance party as well. The Monstrous Scream-O-Ween Ball will take place at the Tomorrowland Stage area beginning at 7 p.m. and running until midnight.

As for Happy HalloWishes, the Boo-To-You Parade, and the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, click this link for times and schedules.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is a lot of fun every single year and 2017 is going to be no different with characters, parades, fireworks, snacks, and so much more. This guide will help you prepare your game plan when going to the party in Magic Kingdom during your trip to Walt Disney World because you won’t want to miss out on a single thing.

