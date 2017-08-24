Teresa Giudice Comes Clean About The State Of Her Marriage, Is ‘RHONJ’ Star Planning For Divorce?

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice are facing new rumors of divorce but according to a new report, there is no truth to the allegations of a planned split.

After Us Weekly shared a report with readers on August 23 which claimed the couple’s marriage may be over, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who shares four daughters with her husband of 17 years, shut down allegations of marital trouble.

“I am not getting divorced. The truth is I miss my husband and cannot wait for him to come home,” Teresa Giudice told The Daily Dish in a statement on August 23.

Joe Giudice is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey and while their relationship will be discussed during the upcoming eighth season, fans shouldn’t expect to see any comments about a future divorce from Teresa Guidice. In fact, she told The Daily Dish that she and her husband talk eery single day and, despite reports to the contrary, she visits him a few times each month.

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice are set to celebrate their 18-year wedding anniversary later this year and share four kids, Gia, Melania, Audriana, and Gabriella. Meanwhile, Teresa Giudice and her family will return to Bravo TV around the same time.

A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Aug 22, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice have both faced allegations of infidelity in recent years but earlier this year, it was the longtime reality star who found herself accused of spending time with another man. As fans have seen in the trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, one of Giudice’s co-stars is seen spreading a rumor in regard to Giudice’s alleged bad behavior, which she denies.

Life & Style magazine also shared a report earlier this year in regard to Kim DePaola’s allegations against Teresa Giudice.

A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Aug 15, 2017 at 9:33pm PDT

To see more of Teresa Giudice and her co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, Danielle Staub, and Margaret Josephs, don’t miss the premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 on October 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

Get your first look at the new season in the trailer below.

[Featured Image by Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo]