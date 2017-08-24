‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wk Of Aug 28: Mattie Confronts Lily, Graham Exposed, Nikki Makes A Move

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of August 28 tease that the twins, Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry), notice the growing bond between Lily (Christel Khalil) and Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood). Mattie is the first to notice when Jordan visits the house with a bouquet of flowers and shares private moments with Lily.

Mattie Is Upset

Y&R spoilers tease that Mattie is upset about Lily’s relationship with Jordan. She asks Lily why she has to hook up with another man barely after their father, Cane (Daniel Goddard), walked out the door. Lily struggles to explain herself. She eventually tries to lie her way out of the situation. She assures Mattie that there is nothing serious going on between her and Jordan, according to CDL. However, viewers know that a romance is brewing between Jordan and Lily. The two will soon go off together on a business trip, during which they will have greater opportunity for private time together.

Nikki Tries To End The Victor-Nick War

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is sick and tired of the chaos in the family due to the ongoing war between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). She tries to mediate a truce between the feuding parties because she fears that the confrontation between father and son could turn into a conflagration that consumes the entire family. However, her efforts fail because both men stick to their guns and refuse to compromise on their stance.

Ashley Uncovers Graham’s Deception

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) stumbles upon information about Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee). The new information exposes Graham’s deception. Dina’s (Marla Adams) children will eventually uncover the details of the secret pact between Graham and their mother. Dina has secretly willed the bulk of her estate to Graham. Y&R spoilers indicate that Graham has scheduled a euthanasia for Dina so that she can die with dignity after she loses her mind to Alzheimer’s disease.

Dina’s children, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley, are left in the dark about Dina’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis and her death pact with Graham. When Ashley finally uncovers the details, the family will fight back and try to change Dina’s mind.

Other Spoilers

Noah (Robert Adamson) and Tessa (Cait Fairbank) confront issues in their relationship. Noah senses the growing gulf between himself and Tessa. He knows she is keeping secrets from him and can sense their imminent breakup. Noah will have to face once again the pain of a failed relationship.

Similarly, Devon (Bryton James) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) sense a need to reappraise their relationship. With Hilary having broken up with Jordan, Hilary has become a loose cannon, threatening Devon’s relationship with Mariah. A reconnection between Hilary and her ex-husband will likely drive Mariah into Tessa’s arms.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) finds out it was Phyllis who pushed Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes) in her direction. Y&R spoilers state that Victoria has a huge fight with Phyllis and then later tries to reconnect with Billy (Jason Thompson). Billy and Victoria have intimate moments together and reminisce about the past. However, Y&R spoilers indicate that Billy and Victoria are not getting back together as widely expected. A major romance is brewing between Billy and Phyllis, according to Y&R’s executive producer Mal Young.

