Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Step Out With Her Daughter Suri, Finally Confirm They Are Dating?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have finally been spotted together publicly.

After facing four years of rumors claiming they are dating, Holmes and Foxx stepped out in Los Angeles with the actress’ 11-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise. Following a dance class, Holmes and Suri reportedly embarked on a shopping trip, and right behind them was Holmes’ rumored boyfriend, Foxx.

On August 24, OK! Magazine shared photos of the group, revealing that while Suri was in her ballet clothes during the outing, Katie Holme was dressed more casually in a plaid shirt, dark jeans, and flats. Meanwhile, actor Jamie Foxx paired his black polo shirt with tan pants and a matching tan hat.

While it is unclear what exactly Jamie Foxx was carrying in his hand as he joined his rumored girlfriend and her daughter, the outlet said that he brought a bag of treats for the mother-daughter duo.

The Daily Mail also shared a report in regard to Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s outing with Suri, revealing that they first met up in Holmes’ gated community, where Foxx was seen driving his black Mercedes-Benz SUV.

As the outlet revealed, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx first met when Holmes was married to Tom Cruise, who Foxx starred alongside in the 2004 film Collateral. Then, in August of 2013, they began facing rumors of a relationship after they were caught spending time together at a charity event in the Hamptons.

While Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been facing ongoing rumors of a relationship for years, they maintained their silence on the issue and have chosen to instead continue to spend time together away from the spotlight.

Prior to Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s outing with Suri in Los Angeles, the couple attempted to go unseen during a dinner date in New York City, but unfortunately, a photo of the two of them talking inside a restaurant eventually began circulating the web.

In September of last year, a source spoke to Radar Online, claiming that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx had been forced to keep their relationship under wraps until this year due to an alleged clause Holmes signed as part of her divorce from Tom Cruise in 2012.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]