‘South Park’ Mega Marathon: Watch All 254 Episodes In Eight Days Until Season 21 Premiere

Comedy Central has announced a South Park marathon leading up to the premiere episode of Season 21. For eight days, fans can watch all 254 episodes of the series.

Beginning on September 6, Comedy Central will air all the episodes from the past 20 seasons of South Park nonstop. Season 21 of the cartoon airs on Wednesday, September 21 at 10 p.m. The network, though, will still air The Daily Show with Trevor Noah in its regular time slot, as reported by IGN.

Aside from the mega marathon, the network also announced that South Park Twitter emojis will launch on September 13. Fans can use them during the entire airing of Season 21 and tweet #SouthPark, #NewSouthPark, #SouthParkPremiere, #SouthPark21, and #Cartman. Furthermore, a new video game, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, is slated to be released on October 17. There is also a mobile game, South Park: Phone Destroyer, in the works, which Ubisoft announced during E3 2017.

South Park Season 21 was originally scheduled to premiere on August 23 but was pushed back for an unspecified reason. Show creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker said they are going back to basics in the upcoming season, which means that they are steering away from serialization. Instead, the episodes would be one-offs, going back to the show’s original formula where Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman react to what’s happening to the world around them, per TVOvermind. There are a lot of events happening around the world that could be explored.

Stone and Parker announced that they are laying off jokes related to U.S. President Donald Trump in South Park Season 21. They said they don’t want the show to be too bogged down with politics.

“Matt and I hated it, but we got stuck in it somehow,” Parker told the Hollywood Reporter.

It is unclear, however, if fan-favorite Mr. Garrison will no longer be part of the show or would just get a very little amount of time. Mr. Garrison, who has been around since South Park Season 1, portrayed the Trump-like character in Season 20 in light of last year’s presidential election. Last season’s theme was planned around a Clinton victory, so the show kind of hit a bump when Trump won the election instead.

