After Louise Linton, wife of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, gushed about her lavish lifestyle, complete with numerous hashtag boastings about her designer wardrobe, she received some serious backlash, and top fashion designers were paying attention. Linton seemed to have no sense that her comments and responses to those who suggested she was having a Marie Antoinette moment were seemingly tone deaf in the current political climate.

First Lady Melania Trump has shown that it is possible to don designer duds from head to toe without being perceived as thumbing her nose at the rest of the country, but Louise Linton perhaps didn’t get the memo. Melania stunned in outfits by a number of designers including Gucci, who notably designed her “Pussy Bow” pink blouse, which got a great deal of attention in the press after her husband, Donald Trump, had his infamous incident.

Melania Trump is known for her glam team in the White House, which includes a makeup artist, a hair dresser, and a stylist, yet she still has not attracted the type of hate for her designer wardrobe like Louise Linton.

Treasury Sec Steven Mnuchin And Louise Linton Illegally Used A Government Plane To View The Eclipse #ImpeachTrumphttps://t.co/KdJKht2aYJ — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 24, 2017

The response to Louise Linton departing from a government plane ahead of husband Steve Mnuchin from citizens was negative, and many designers, including the ones she hashtagged in her Instagram post, have distanced themselves from Linton. Many even released statements saying that Louise Linton had not received any free goods from them.

A Valentino rep put out a statement through WWD.

“Louise Linton did not receive any gifted merchandise, compensation or loans from Valentino.”

Another fashion insider said that Louise Linton will essentially be blackballed from any of the big fashion events.

“Louise won’t be invited to Fashion Week or the big galas. And she certainly won’t be appearing in Vogue, if her wedding pictures [with Trump] hadn’t already killed her chances with Anna Wintour.”

New York Daily News "Marie Antoinette" cover on Trump's #hermesscarf wearing cabinet spouse Louise Linton: "Let Them Eat Cake" pic.twitter.com/mpfvRJd4BD — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 23, 2017

But the Treasury Department finally got to Louise Linton after they released a statement to the press that Mnuchin and Linton have “promised to reimburse the government for Linton’s travel to Kentucky.” Louise Linton then released a brief statement through her publicist.

“I apologize for my post on social media yesterday as well as my response. It was inappropriate and highly insensitive.”

Louise Linton has now switched her Instagram account to private.

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

Melania Trump And Her ‘Glam Team’ Have Takeover… – The Inquisitr

Melania Trump Dons A ‘Pussy Bow’ Blouse For The Debate After…

Style Guides Are Pondering Why Donald Trump Can’t Seem To Tie A…

POTUS Commits Faux Pas, Makes Provocative Comment To French…

Louise Linton, who was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, is now being called out for being out of touch herself after that is what she said to someone who responded to her hashtagged post.

“Did you think this was a personal trip? Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes or in self-sacrifice to your country?”

Do you think any top designers will ever dress Louise Linton for a major event? Will Linton ever get an invitation for another major fashion event?

[Featured Image by Saul Loeb/Getty Images]