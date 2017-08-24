Is Taylor Swift Trying To Force Joe Alwyn To Go Public With Their Romance?

Taylor Swift may be trying to force an unwilling Joe Alwyn to go public with their relationship. At least that’s according to an article in Star Magazine.

But Gossip Cop is on the case and they say the article is fake news.

Star’s article claims that Taylor wants to show off her boyfriend to the cameras but he is unwilling. According to Star, Alwyn’s reasoning is that he wants to be seen as a serious actor in Hollywood and if he breaks up with Swift his reputation will tank.

“If things so south, [Alwyn] could become the biggest laughingstock in Hollywood,” the magazine’s alleged source said, before citing Harry Styles, Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris as Taylor Swift exes who “suffered” after their relationships with the “Bad Blood” singer.

But, as Gossip Cop notes, these men aren’t doing too badly. Hiddleston is set to appear in Thor: Ragnarok, reprising his role as Loki. Calvin Harris is still the highest paid DJ in the world and Harry Styles just put out a successful debut solo album. Styles also appeared in the blockbuster World War 2 movie, Dunkirk. So, the ex-boyfriends aren’t suffering because they dated Taylor. Therefore, Joe Alwyn really doesn’t have anything to worry about.

COMING UP ON @GMA: We have MUCH more on @taylorswift13's announcement about her brand new music! pic.twitter.com/OL5pOHA4fd — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 24, 2017

Gossip Cop says it checked with one of Swift’s reps to confirm whether the story was true or false. The answer is that it is false. According to Swift’s spokesperson, both she and Alwyn agree that they are better off being private about their personal lives. So, Taylor isn’t pushing Joe Alwyn to do anything. She wants to be just as hush-hush about their relationship as he does.

Taylor Swift zapped every Instagram post on her feed. Here's why @jmbrandonbb https://t.co/ZHssBjKBoH — Inc. (@Inc) August 24, 2017

Taylor is more than likely too busy focusing on her career. She has new music coming out soon. Her new album, provocatively called Reputation, is due to be released on November 10, Billboard Magazine reports. But fans can expect to hear a single from Swift as early as Thursday. This will be Taylor’s first album in three years, after the blockbuster 1989, which earned the singer-songwriter an Album Of The Year Grammy. Some fans believe that her new single will topple “Despacito,” the juggernaut single by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber. But only time will tell.

In the meantime, Taylor’s album art is already being parodied as we can see from The Walking Dead’s tweet below.

Taylor Swift isn't the only one with a famous #Repuation… pic.twitter.com/zJJA7fJeSE — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) August 24, 2017

Do you think that Taylor Swift’s new music will be as successful as her past releases? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

