Google is widely expected to take the wraps off the successors of its 2016 flagships dubbed the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 in the coming months. The latest buzz suggests that the next-gen Google smartphones will be unveiled on October 5 at an event.

This information is courtesy of reliable tipster Evan Blass, who goes by the Twitter handle @evleaks. On Wednesday, August 23, Blass took to the microblogging platform to share that not only would the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 debut on October 5, but also be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 836 processor.

Google's second-generation Pixel handsets, powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC's, will be unveiled on October 5th. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 24, 2017

Google Pixel 2 And Pixel XL 2 To Tout Snapdragon 836 And Not Snapdragon 835?

Rumors have been rife that the Google will up the ante with its second-gen Pixel smartphones. Earlier in July, industry insiders let slip that the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will be the first handsets to house the Snapdragon 836 processor. However, it was unclear if both or only one of the two devices would be deploying this processor.

Blass’ latest assertions add weight to older Pixel 2 rumors, but it remains to be seen if the second-gen Google smartphones will indeed deploy the Snapdragon 836 or use the Snapdragon 835 like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

If the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 end up housing the Snapdragon 836 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM as rumored, the two devices will offer quicker GPU and CPU clock speeds when compared to the Snapdragon 835.

The two handsets have been the subject of several leaks and rumors and earlier in August, tipster Benjamin Geskin shared the below image of the alleged Pixel 2 on Twitter.

Google Pixel 2 And Pixel XL 2: Rumored Specs And Features

The second-gen Pixel and Pixel XL are expected to be manufactured by HTC and LG, respectively. The Pixel 2 is rumored tout a 5-inch display, whereas bigger sibling Pixel XL 2 will boast a 6-inch AMOLED screen. The Pixel XL 2 is anticipated to be nearly bezel-less, whereas the smaller Pixel 2 will have top and bottom bezels. Google is expected to stick to the design of the first-gen handsets.

Google is also expected to make the two handsets waterproof, a feature which was notably missing in the first-gen models. The Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are anticipated to be IP67 certified. Pixel 2 rumors hint at the possibility of HTC making the handset’s sides squeezable, just like the HTC U11. The impending Google Pixel handsets will likely come with the latest Android O out of the box. Earlier in August, Blass shared an image of the next-gen Pixel, offering a peek into the device.

Possibility of an October 5 launch for the Pixel Xl 2 and Pixel 2 seem likely as the predecessors debuted on October 4 in 2016. Google is also expected to launch the successor of its smart speaker at the October 5 event as well.

[Featured Image by Eric Risberg/AP Images]