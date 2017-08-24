Derick Dillard Becomes A Liability For Jill’s Family, Could Duggar Show Be Canceled?

Derick Dillard is quickly becoming a liability for the Duggar family. He seems to be the most obedient son-in-law Jim Bob has, but he is also the one who doesn’t bite his tongue. Several days ago, Dillard made a comment about a fellow TLC star. It caused a lot of chatter on social media, prompting the network to issue a statement about their beliefs not being in line with the Counting On star’s comments. His views weren’t surprising given his beliefs but vocalizing them wasn’t a good public relations move.

There has been some concern among fans about Derick Dillard and his impact on Counting On. Aside from his opinions being shared for the world to see, he has been under fire for misuse of mission funds. According to the Hollywood Gossip, there is chatter that Derick Dillard could cause issues for the Duggar family and their show. This is troublesome for viewers who worked hard to get the network to bring the family back after what happened with Josh Duggar. Things have been quiet with Dillard over the last few days, which may be due to some action from the network. Right now, a new season for Counting On is set to begin on September 11.

Pumped for this upcoming year of ministry @c3crosschurch If you're already back in Fayetteville, we'd love to see you tonight for the C3 Launch service at 8pm at Cross Church Fayetteville! #collegeministry #family #C3 A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

The birth of Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar’s second son is highly anticipated with the new season airing in just a few weeks. This has been a hot topic of conversation since the baby was born last month. There were complications during the labor, and it resulted in her second c-section. Fans have been worried about the events that happened during Samuel’s birth, especially because no details were revealed. This could be a public relations stunt to hype up ratings for the new season of Counting On, or it could be more.

Little turkey cooking in the oven! Should be well done by July ????????????‍????‍????‍???? A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Dec 22, 2016 at 10:44am PST

With everything happening with Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar right now, there is hope they will keep busy and avoid any more controversy. Despite rumors that the two may have been cut from the show, they are very much going to be a part of the new season. Some previews have shown the couple, confirming they were filmed and will appear alongside the majority of the family. The scandal with Dillard and his comments happened after filming wrapped, so going forward, fans may see less of the couple. Derick Dillard isn’t comparable to Josh Duggar, but his comments could definitely be a liability for the Duggar family who worked hard to bounce back after a rough year during 2015.

[Featured Image by Derick Dillard/Twitter]