Johnny Depp Falls Off ‘Forbes’ Top 20 Highest Paid Actors’ List For First Time In Years

At the end of 2016, Johnny Depp found himself crowned most overpaid actor by Forbes Magazine, and now it seems that the Pirates of the Caribbean star has fallen off the highest paid actors’ list altogether amid his recent financial woes.

Depp has experienced a trying year that has clearly transferred to his career as one of the most notable actors in Hollywood. Despite working constantly and being signed on for role after role on the big screen in 2017, Depp has been knocked off the list of highest paid actors due to a troublesome 2016.

It has been the norm that Johnny ranks within the top five of the Forbes list, yet he has fallen clear out of the top 20 this time around. Despite all of the turmoil in his life, also including a lawsuit against his former management team, TMG, in the amount of $25 million, Depp has remained focused on getting things back on track and consistently appears on set looking sharp and focused on his craft.

As noted, Depp did remain on the highest paid actor list over 2015 and 2016, yet was also named the most overpaid actor both years due to various flops at the box office, including Mortdecai and Alice Through the Looking Glass, as the Daily Mail reminds.

It was believed that Alice Through the Looking Glass had a poor reception at the box office seeing as it coincided with the initial months of Depp’s divorce drama with Amber Heard, who alleged domestic violence against the star, which was fervently denied by the notable actor and was later retracted by the actress.

It does seem that despite his ongoing financial woes that have meant Johnny having to sell a string of properties and a court case that meant the star’s lavish spending record be laid bare to the public, Depp is on the upswing.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Johnny has just sold the fourth of 5 downtown penthouses to help ease his financial burden, noting “after listing his five penthouses in the Eastern Columbia Building in downtown Los Angeles for a collective $12.78 million last year, box-office star Johnny Depp just sold the fourth for $1.82 million.”

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales was one of the biggest box office hits of the summer and the star has spent little time away from set seeing as he is starring in a string of films that will surely mean a boost in earnings ahead of the next Forbes list. As for who took the top spot, it went to Mark Wahlberg.

[Featured Image by Ian Gavan/Getty Images]