Nancy Pelosi’s Father Helped Dedicate Confederate Statues As Mayor Of Baltimore

Nancy Pelosi, the U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader for the Democrats, has called for the removal of all Confederate statues from the halls of Congress, describing them as reprehensible.

Her father may have had a different view back when he served as mayor of Baltimore.

Earlier this month, Catherine Pugh, the current mayor, citing safety and security reasons, ordered the removal of four Confederate statues, including the monument to Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson that was installed near Johns Hopkins University many years ago. They were taken down in the middle of the night apparently to avoid any civil unrest. The Baltimore City Council had previously passed a resolution on a unanimous basis calling for the removal of the Confederate statues.

Pugh characterized the statues as “offensive to many people in this nation.”

Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro, Jr., Pelosi’s dad, spoke at the original 1948 dedication ceremony for Lee/Jackson statue, according to the Baltimore Sun, which 3,000 in attendance, including the Maryland governor. D’Alesandro offered these comments at the dedication.

“Today, with our nation beset by subversive groups and propaganda which seeks to destroy our national unity, we can look for inspiration to the lives of Lee and Jackson to remind us to be resolute and determined in preserving our sacred institutions.”

D’Alesandro, a Democrat, served as the city’s mayor from 1947 to 1959. Prior to that, he represented Maryland’s third congressional district in Congress from 1939 to 1947.

The U.S. House Speaker when Democrats controlled the chamber from 2007 to 2011, Nancy Pelosi has represented a San Francisco-area district for 30 years.

According to Townhall, Pelosi, an aggressive foe of President Trump, never called for the removal of Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol when she was in charge, however.

In the aftermath of Jon Osssoff’s loss in the Georgia sixth congressional district special election, there were calls among Pelosi’s own caucus for her to step down, but Pelosi, 77, has shown no inclination to vacate her post. A Bernie Sanders supporter has vowed to run against her in the Democratic primary, however.

See also:

Did Hillary Clinton Really Praise This KKK Member?

A Marist/NPR-PBS NewsHour poll of about 1,000 adults via landline and cell phone conducted on August 14 and 15 contains some interesting findings. Assuming this survey is valid, 44 percent of African-Americans indicated that the the Confederate statues should remain in place as historical symbols, 40 percent responded that they should be removed because they are offensive to some people, and and 16 percent were unsure. A majority of Republicans, independents, and 44 percent of Democrats (and 52 percent of those described as “soft Democrats”) indicated that the statues should remain where they are.

The New York Times reached a similar conclusion about the controversial Civil War-era symbols. “While large majorities of Americans say they disagree with the beliefs of white nationalists and the Ku Klux Klan, even Democratic voters are divided over the removal of Confederate memorials.”

[Featured Image by Richard Vogel/AP Images]