Chris Pratt And Anna Faris’ Divorce Upsets Christians: Candace Cameron Bure Defends GOTG Star Discussing Jesus

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ divorce is upsetting some Christians, especially after the Guardians Of The Galaxy star began talking about Jesus Christ shortly after the split with his wife. But Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure is supporting Pratt for making his profession of Christian faith during the difficult separation.

The controversy started when Pratt made a speech during the Teen Choice Awards, and it was quite noticeable that he was no longer wearing his wedding ring. Pratt was receiving a surfboard-shaped award for Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 when he began speaking about Jesus Christ.

“What an honor and a privilege to be here at the Teen Choice Awards…. Many years ago when I came to Los Angeles I came from Hawaii and I had all this blond hair and a tan and I met an agent because I really wanted to be an actor. He said, ‘Wow, bro, you must surf.’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ And that was the first of many lies that I told to get to where I am today. I would not be here with the ease and grace I have in my heart without my Lord and savior Jesus Christ.”

The actor made this comment less than two weeks after the official Chris Pratt Facebook page announced his separation from his wife of eight years.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.” Chris Pratt and Anna Faris”

Many fans on social media were supportive, but others claimed Pratt might be a “cheating husband.” The Hollywood couple did not give a reason for their divorce, but some Christians assumed the actor must be a “sinner” because Jesus said, “And I say to you, whoever divorces his wife, except for sexual immorality, and marries another, commits adultery; and whoever marries her who is divorced commits adultery.”

Candace Cameron Bure responded to the controversy on Twitter by tweeting out, “To All the Christians Slamming Chris Pratt for Invoking Jesus After His Separation.” She included a link to a Faith Wire article by writer Billy Hallowell that questioned the motives of Christians who were using “harsh judgment” after the divorce announcement.

To All the Christians Slamming Chris Pratt for Invoking Jesus After His Separation https://t.co/91v5nVQ0b9 via @faithwirenews — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) August 15, 2017

Hallowell claimed marriage is not a “mere legal contract.” Instead, he called marriage “a societal bedrock that can reach immeasurably profound depths when both individuals in the union deeply embed themselves in a relationship with Christ.” The writer found it “troubling” that professed Christians were making “judgments with little information about why Pratt and Faris are separating.” He noted that the “Bible is filled with flawed people” and called for people to pray rather than tear down the Hollywood couple.

“Why not give him a break and look at it as a profound encouragement that he’s turning to his savior?” Hallowell wrote.

There have been a variety of rumors spread about the separation, including the idea that Chris Pratt cheated on his wife with Jennifer Lawrence. Some speculate that the long distance relationship and Pratt’s sudden fame, never mind his physical change in appearance for his role as Peter Quill, were contributing factors.

Anna Faris has only briefly spoken out after the public divorce with her husband.

“Hey, dear listeners!” she said. “I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you.”

During the podcast, she spoke “importance of self-worth and being valued in a relationship,” which some have interpreted as a reflection on her marriage. Only the couple knows what really happened, but the good news is that the divorce has been amicable, and they’re both focused on raising their four-year-old son, Jack.

