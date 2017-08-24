In New Interview, Jennifer Aniston Confesses She’s Fed Up With Pregnancy Speculation, Ageism In Hollywood

When it comes to the hot topic of pregnancy, Jennifer Aniston has been very vocal over the past few years, lashing out at all the rumors that she and other women in Hollywood have had to face.

Just last November, Jennifer wrote an op-ed for HuffPost, noting her anger against the constant pregnancy rumors. In it, Jennifer expressed her displeasure with tabloids and the objectification of women. She slammed news outlets for reporting that she was pregnant because she was simply bloated or enjoying a good meal.

“For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of ‘journalism,’ the ‘First Amendment’ and ‘celebrity news,'” she wrote.

Today, Aniston continues to speak out against the constant pregnancy rumors that she and her husband, Justin Theroux, have to deal with, as well as the hardships of getting older in Hollywood, an industry that is centered around thin, good-looking females.

When she sat down with Glamour, Aniston was totally candid in her interview. One of the questions that the former Friends star was asked was which word she would choose to ban from tabloids, and she had a little bit of trouble giving just one answer.

“About me, specifically? Too many, I can’t choose. I would say, I think the best one would be a picture of me with a hand over my stomach, saying ‘Finally Pregnant!'” the 48-year-old replied.

She went on to say that tabloids will simply take a picture of a celebrity and create a story around it based on little to no truth.

“If your body is in a normal moment of having had a bite or two, or you’re having a moment of bloat, then there’s arrows circled around your stomach, telling you that you’re pregnant. And it’s like, actually no, it’s just my body.”

Aniston told the magazine that having a child is nobody’s business except for the couple who is involved. The actress confessed that her idea of a happy and fulfilled life may be totally different than other people’s idea, and she lashes out against people who judge the choices that she makes.

“No one knows what’s going on beyond the four walls of your home, of these people who are having or not having children. It’s a very sensitive area to go to, especially. It’s sensitive to me,” Jen dished.

Another hot topic during the interview was women in Hollywood and the idea that life stops when someone is 50-years-old. Jen said that most people look at aging as negative, but she believes that life just gets more exciting as you grow older.

She hopes that she and other actresses in her generation will set an example of older women in Hollywood, saying, “this is what it looks like.” She specifically named Helen Mirren and Meryl Streep, both of whom she called, “rock star, gorgeous, goddess.”

“Just because you can’t bounce a penny off your tummy anymore, because you’re not 22 or 32, doesn’t mean that should quantify what makes you relevant and interesting.”

To end the interview, Jen stressed that you need to be comfortable in your own skin and learn to love yourself. She sees beauty as being as “full and complete” as you can be. She suggests that people use therapy as an outlet so they don’t let their negative experiences get passed on to others.

Aniston believes it’s what’s on the inside that counts and that is what is important for someone to feel beautiful, not makeup or a great haircut. She also says that too many young women are basing their lives on Instagram “likes” and how they look on the popular social media page.

“It makes me sad for those kids.”

