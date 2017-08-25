‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli Drops Rap Single ‘These Heaux’, Mocks Taylor Swift’s New Album

Danielle Bregoli is now a certified rapper. The “Cash Me Outside” girl recently released her expletive-filled debut single and even mocked Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated album.

Earlier this week, Danielle surprised her fans and haters alike with a glimpse of an angry sounding rap track calling out all types of b*****s and h**s who have crossed in her life.

The auto-tuned track is called “These Heaux” (pronounced as “hoes”). The 14-year-old viral sensation, who became famous for her catchphrase “Cash Me Outside, Howbow Dah?”, will go by her rap name “Bhad Bhabie” (pronounced as Bad Baby).

TMZ obtained a snippet of Danielle’s debut single, which contains lyrics pointing out to her haters. Part of the song goes, “These h**s be lackin’, see me in back and they talk all this s**t but don’t say it in person.”

She went on to call out h**s who can’t keep a man, saying, “Got me fed up, you h**s too fake, one minute he [sic] your man, he [sic] your ride or die, the next minute on the ground with a new bae.”

At one point, Danielle seems to diss Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga when she rapped, “I’m in the Maybach, heard you got repoed.”

It can be recalled that the “Rack City” rapper became controversial for his money woes, which led to his Maybach repossession last September.

Interestingly, the “Cash Me Outside” girl seems to have some bad blood with Taylor Swift. On Thursday, Danielle took to Instagram and shared a mocking photo seemingly directed to the pop star.

In the snap, Danielle posed on a mock-up of Taylor’s new Reputation album cover. She also replaced Swift’s name with hers in the background and even crossed out the album’s title and scribbled “F**k A.” She then captioned the photo with, “F**k a reputation. Don’t compare me to no one #TheseHeaux”

It remains unclear what started this beef, but Hollywood Life pointed out that Danielle might be upset with Taylor’s new album. According to the gossip site, Bregoli might feel like Swift’s album will overshadow the release of her debut single.

The news outlet pointed out that no one’s really talking about Danielle’s “These Heaux” despite its release earlier this morning. Allegedly, it was because Taylor’s new single is taking all the hype.

It was also noted that Swift’s new song is set to drop at midnight on August 25 — just hours after Danielle released hers.

So far, the “Cash Me Outside” girl has yet to confirm whether there’s bad blood between her and Taylor or if she’s just being her usual outspoken self. Danielle has not revealed what triggered her diss on the singer as well.

