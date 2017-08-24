Kendall Jenner Boyfriend: Did She Dump ASAP Rocky In Lieu Of Blake Griffin?

Kendall Jenner has appeared to be dating ASAP Rocky for the past several months after first sparking romance rumors earlier this year, but according to a new report, the model may have recently dumped the rapper for another man.

Weeks after Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were last seen together, rumors are swirling in regard to her potential relationship with NBA star Blake Griffith, who was also believed to be in a committed relationship just a short time ago.

“[Their relationship is] very new,” a source told OK! Magazine, according to a report by Hollywood Life on August 23.

According to the report, Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin have been hanging out and getting to know one another and were seen first at the Kendrick Lamar concert in Los Angeles on August 9. Then, just days later, the rumored couple enjoyed a dinner date at celebrity hotspot Craig’s restaurant.

Although Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin appear to be enjoying one another’s company, the magazine source said that due to their crazy schedules, they are not exclusive.

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were last seen together two weeks before she stepped out with Blake Griffin at a Kendrick Lamar concert and after party.

As for how Kendall Jenner’s rumored ex-boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, is handling the news of her potential new romance with the NBA player, a Hollywood Life source days ago said that the rapper is “shocked, hurt and surprised” after seeing the model step out with Griffin.

The insider went on to reveal that ASAP Rocky has been into Kendall Jenner for a while, and although they never put a label on their relationship, he was still surprised to see that Jenner was possibly seeing someone else. As the source explained, Kendall Jenner’s behavior with Blake Griffin broke an unspoken agreement between her and the rapper.

Kendall Jenner and her family, including sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, are set to begin filming the 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the coming weeks.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]