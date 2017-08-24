Brad Pitt Desired Back By Angelina Jolie Now That Star Has Changed, Separated Duo Reach Third Year Anniversary

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have just hit their third year anniversary, despite not having any reason to celebrate as the two stars are in the middle of a difficult divorce.

The estranged couple enjoyed a 12-year relationship and two years of marriage ahead of their separation last September, and this last year of marriage for the duo has been anything but easy for the couple formerly known as “Brangelina.”

While Angelina and Brad have been navigating through this tumultuous time, rumors have been swirling about the pair, and there has even been speculation about a reconciliation.

Reconciliation rumors began when the divorce and custody proceedings seemed to have stalled earlier this month, Yet, as TMZ reports, a source indicates that the divorce is still in “high gear,” and additional comments have been made about Brad’s inability to reconcile with Angelina after the harmful steps she took against Pitt.

The latest claims indicate that a desire for reconciliation is one-sided on the part of Jolie, who reportedly wants to work things through with the father of her six children.

Life & Style shares words of a supposed insider who claims that the UN envoy has “fallen back in love” with Brad since he has sought help for his addictions and is attending therapy regularly.

“Angelina never thought he would change, but he’s cleaned up his act and is leading a much healthier lifestyle,” the source says. “He’s done a total 180.”

A Source Close To Brad Pitt Was “Surprised” That Angelina Jolie Would Drag Their Kids Into… https://t.co/3lPDaBiF1U pic.twitter.com/pkbGZ0J52Y — LatestCelebrityNews (@CLNBlog) August 1, 2017

As for the reasons that the Allied star is not able to give his relationship with Jolie another go, Inquisitr recently noted that the actress’ actions when she blindsided Pitt with the divorce announcement. Jolie also initiated an FBI investigation against the star for alleged child abuse, but despite Pitt being cleared of all charges, Brad feels that he and Angelina are past the point of no return.

Looking back at Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s most heartwarming quotes about love over the years: https://t.co/1dtQBxrqgq pic.twitter.com/GWfmn6zQMy — E! News (@enews) August 24, 2017

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt first began their romance back in 2005 while filming the steamy flick, Mr & Mrs. Smith, and the two continued to become one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood. The two share six children and are reportedly working on their divorce and custody battle carefully while putting the best interest of their kids in the forefront.

[Featured Image By Kevin Winter/Getty Images]