Jon Gosselin Is ‘Doing What’s Right,’ Vows To ‘Fight Relentlessly’ For His Kids After Nasty Fight With Kate

Jon Gosselin is “doing what’s right” and has vowed to “fight relentlessly” for his kids in the wake of an intense fight between himself and his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, that culminated in the cops showing up and daughter Hannah leaving the scene in an ambulance.

As E! News reports, the already-fractured Gosselin family is currently dealing with the fallout from an ugly incident this week at a Pennsylvania orthodontist’s office. As Jon and Kate argued over who would take 13-year-old Hannah home, the dispute got so loud that the police were called. After cops discussed things with all of the parties, Hannah left on her own free will with Jon.

No arrests were made.

As it turns out, Jon’s lawyer, Kristen Doleva-Lecher, says this is not the first time the two have had an ugly exchange these past few weeks. Another incident, on August 15, didn’t make the news. Doleva-Lecher says that in the earlier incident, the two argued at a Pennsylvania parking lot, and this time, Kate allegedly injured Hannah’s arm in trying to pull her out of Jon’s car.

At this point, it bears noting that there are differing reports about when and where Kate allegedly injured Hannah’s arm. The E! News report cited above indicates that Kate allegedly injured Hannah in the August 15 incident. However, the Hollywood Gossip indicates that Hannah’s injury occurred during the orthodontist incident this week.

In light of both events, Jon is trying to “do what’s right” to regain custody of his kids.

“The ability to co-parent is desirous in all custody matters, unfortunately in this case, it remains a theory, not a reality.”

According to the Hollywood Gossip, the custody situation involving the Gosselin kids – 16-year-old twins Cara and Madelyn and 13-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah – is complicated, to put it mildly. Jon complained in 2016 that the agreement only allows Jon to see four of his kids at a time, and only for dinner and for overnights every other weekend.

What’s more, Hannah, apparently, has been angling to be allowed to live with Jon because, as an anonymous source says, she is “unhappy and uncomfortable in the house with Kate Gosselin.”

Kate, for her part, has battled allegations that she’s an unfit parent so many times that it’s old hat to her.

“I’m in the public eye. I have been investigated many times. It’s always unfounded, obviously.”

In light of everything that’s gone down since their ugly divorce, Jon’s attorney is clear that Jon is gunning for full custody of all of his kids.

“It should be known Jon has been aggressively and relentlessly fighting for his kids. Jon is frustrated by recent events but will not be derailed in his efforts to do what is right.”

