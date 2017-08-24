Rain Brown Of ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Shares Cryptic Post About Overthinking

Fans of Alaskan Bush People have been following Ami Brown’s cancer battle and wondering how she is doing. The family hasn’t given a ton of updates so far besides on the show, but the finale aired last night. Rain Brown actually went to her Instagram and shared a pretty cryptic post that sounds like she is worried about her mom.

Her post is all about overthinking and how it can be really hard on people. The fact that her mom, Ami Brown, is battling cancer could be a reason that Rain Brown is overthinking. The entire family has moved to the lower 48 states to be with Ami while she is going through this cancer battle. As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, Ami Brown realizes that it could be her final days, and she may not live a lot longer. There are even rumors that her lung cancer is in stage four, but this has not been confirmed by the family.

In this post, Rain Brown talks about how fear can be your worst enemy. She also mentions that there is no reason to hate or be jealous of people. Rain seems to be living her life to the fullest. The entire Brown family has always just done their own thing and not worried about what other people think about them at all. She even mentions that you never know what battle someone is fighting, which is very true. You can’t always see it on the outside.

Not long ago, Rain shared on her Instagram page that she has dealt with some depression in the past that people didn’t know about at all. This may be why she is talking about people fighting a battle that nobody knows about at all. Rain kept this a secret, and the fans just enjoyed watching her on the show.

overthinking is the outcome of fear and fear is your worst enemy, there is no need to be jealous because you are just as beautiful there is no need for spite because love is so much easier there is no need for hate because those that hate you are fighting their own battles that you will never know, be kind to those around you, even the ones that are not kind to you. Maybe you can give them a gift they would otherwise never know, love. A post shared by Rainy B (@heroofkirrkwell) on Aug 19, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Are you surprised to hear that Ami Brown doesn’t seem to be improving? Do you feel like Rain is talking about overthinking her mom’s health? Sound off in the comments section below, and hopefully, Alaskan Bush People will return to Discovery with new episodes in the future. There is a lot of various talk about if the show will be coming back again or not.

