Bethenny Frankel Addressed Drama With Ex-Husband Jason Hoppy During The ‘RHONY’ Reunion

Bethenny Frankel opened up about her ongoing drama with ex-husband Jason Hoppy while filming the Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 reunion special earlier this summer.

While Bethenny Frankel was thrilled to finalize her messy divorce from Jason Hoppy just one year ago following a four-year battle over their money and properties, the Skinnygirl mogul has since been faced with yet another legal battle with Hoppy after he allegedly began stalking her.

“It’s been a very negative, inexplicable situation,” Bethenny Frankel explained to host Andy Cohen of her situation with Jason Hoppy.

As Radar Online revealed on August 24, Jason Hoppy was arrested in November of last year, just months after his divorce from Bethenny Frankel was finalized, after he reportedly stalked the Real Housewives of New York City star at their daughter’s school. Understandably, Frankel’s tension with her ex-husband has impacted her involvement with her female co-stars, including Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, LuAnn DeLesseps, and Tinsley Mortimer.

“You can’t even imagine the torment that this has been,” Bethenny Frankel admitted, adding that she can’t believe she’s found herself in the torturous situation.

Bethenny Frankel’s close friend and co-star Carole Radziwill also weighed in on the situation, claiming that Jason Hoppy’s behavior became more and more bizarre as things between them grew bitter. She also said that at times, Hoppy would hang up the phone when Frankel was trying to talk to her daughter and turn the phone to the wall during chats on FaceTime.

“He’s obsessed with her,” Carole Radziwill said.

In other Bethenny Frankel news, the longtime reality star recently rekindled her relationship with Dennis Shields after previously parting ways earlier this year. As she revealed, she’s a different person than she was when they dated the first time around and feels much happier and freer.

To see more of Bethenny Frankel and her co-stars, including Carole Radziwill, Ramona Singer, LuAnn De Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, and Sonja Morgan, tune into the third part of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 reunion special next Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

