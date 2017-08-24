Vicki Gunvalson Is Reportedly Refusing To Film ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ With Tamra Judge

Vicki Gunvalson is reportedly giving Real Housewives of Orange County producers a hard time behind the scenes of the Bravo TV reality show.

According to a new report, Vicki Gunvalson has had enough of Tamra Judge’s antics against her and is allegedly refusing to film scenes with her one-time friend.

“[Vicki Gunvalson] straight up told Bravo execs that she will not film” with Tamra Judge from now on, a source told Radar Online on August 24, days after Gunvalson accused her on-screen nemesis of attempting to turn her friends against her.

In her latest Bravo TV blog, Vicki Gunvalson even suggested that Tamra Judge was trying to destroy her life. However, when it comes to the currently airing 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the co-stars have managed to avoid any on-screen blowouts. That said, that may be due to the fact that Gunvalson and Judge haven’t spent much time filming together.

While there is still plenty of episodes left, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge are allegedly making Season 13 contract negotiations difficult. As the insider explained, both women will be coming back to the show next year and because they know that the network would never get rid of either of them, Gunvalson has reportedly taken it upon herself to make irrational demands about not filming with Judge.

As for how the producers are handling the issue, the Radar Online source said that they aren’t quite sure about what to do at the moment but are considering awarding Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge with bonuses if they agree to film scenes with one another.

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge had a falling out during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 10 due to Gunvalson’s loyalty to her then-boyfriend Brooks Ayers, who was accused of telling lies about his alleged cancer diagnosis. Since then, their relationship has continued to grow further stained due to Gunvalson’s alleged claims of Judge’s husband being gay.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and their co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

