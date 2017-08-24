‘Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma’ Season 3 Release Date Confirmed: ‘Third Plate’ Anime Premiere In October 2017

The Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 3 release date has finally been officially confirmed for October of 2017! The third season will be called Shokugeki no Soma: San no Sara (Food Wars! The Third Plate).

While that’s the good news, there is some bad news for the Food Wars! Season 3 cast. The voice of heroine Erina Nakiri will be changing this time around since voice actress Risa Taneda was still on hiatus from work due to an ongoing illness.

According to Crunchyroll News, the 29-year-old anime voice actress started her hiatus in September of 2016 to concentrate on medical treatments for her throat problems. Near the beginning of August, Taneda’s agency announced that she would return to work gradually, but not in time for the third season of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma.

The female character Erina will be voiced by Hisako Kanemoto, who previously voiced the character in a Food Wars! OVA episode that was bundled with Food Wars! Volume 24 of the manga. It’s possible Taneda will be healthy enough to reprise her role in future seasons of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? as Riveria Ljos Alf.

Looking on the bright side, singer and songwriter Zaq is performing the new opening song while nano.RIPE returns for the ending credits song. The new Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 3 cast includes the following voices.

Eishi Tsukasa – Akira Ishida

Rindō Kobayashi – Shizuka Ito

Momo Akanegakubo – Rie Kugimiya

Terunori Kuga – Yuuki Kaji

Nene Kinokuni – Kana Hanazawa

Food Wars! Season 3 Release Date

The Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 3 release date was revealed in an upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The third season of Food Wars! will premiere on October 3, 2017, during the 2017 Fall Anime season. However, since the first episode will air on Tokyo MX thirty minutes after midnight, the actual release date is effectively October 4, 2017. Presumably, Crunchyroll and other video streaming services will simulcast the international release of the English subtitled version, although no announcement has been made at this time.

According to Anime News Network, the magazine also revealed that the first season of the Food Wars! anime will be receiving two special Blu-ray disc box sets that will ship in Japan on November 8 and December 13, 2017, respectively.

The number of episodes of Food Wars! The Third Plate has yet to be confirmed. However, it is possible the third season will have 24 episodes since the key visual art features the character Azami Nakiri. The father of Erina is introduced at the ending of the Moon Banquet Festival Arc, but he’s one of the most important Food Wars! characters in the fairly lengthy Central Arc story. Anime fans wanting more Food Wars! Season 3 spoilers should check out previous Inquisitr articles which cover the manga story in more detail (click here).

[Featured Image by J.C. Staff/Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma]