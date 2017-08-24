Jenelle Evans Refusing To Invite Close Family To Wedding

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is reportedly crafting her wedding guest list, but is said to be leaving some very important people out of her big day. The MTV mom is allegedly refusing to invite some of her closest family members to her wedding this fall.

According to Radar Online, Jenelle Evans is now being called a “bridezilla” after she made it clear that her own mother, Barbara Evans, was not going to be invited to her wedding. In addition to Barbara missing from Jenelle’s big day, her fiance David Eason’s sister, Jessica has also been left off of the guest list.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Jenelle Evans has had a very rocky relationship with her mother for years. The mother-of-three has a lot of animosity towards Barbara, but their biggest issue seems to be the custody of Jenelle’s oldest son, Jace Evans. Jenelle signed over custody of Jace to Barbara when he was a baby and she believed she wasn’t fit to take care of the infant. Back then, Jenelle was often getting in trouble with the law and using drugs.

However, Jenelle Evans has been clean and sober for years now, and since then has given birth to two other children, son Kaiser with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley with current fiance David Eason. Jenelle has custody of both Kaiser and Ensley, has graduated from college, and recently built her dream house with David.

The Teen Mom 2 star has asked for custody of Jace back, but Barbara has refused to cooperate. Jenelle then decided to take legal action, but was denied full custody of her oldest son during a recent court date. The drama over custody of Jace has pulled Jenelle and her mother apart for years, and it seems that will be the main reason why the MTV star doesn’t want Babs as the wedding.

Meanwhile, Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s sister, Jessica Miller, feuded back in May when Miller spent time with the mother of David’s son. As many Teen Mom 2 viewers may know, David’s baby mama has a protection order against him, which he got into legal trouble for violating when he spotted his son at the grocery store and approached him to give him a hug. The legal battle is currently ongoing.

