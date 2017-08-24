Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Questioned About Baby, Pants & Money With New Season Promotion Of ‘Counting On’

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are front and center for the new season promotion of Jill & Jessa Counting On. In fact, it looks like, from the pictures, that they have replaced Jill and Derick, who are supposed to be one of the two main couples on the show. Now that there is more attention on Jinger and Jeremy, the fans cannot seem to stop themselves from asking them about baby plans, their decision with including pants in her wardrobe and where they get all the money to travel so much.

Jinger and Jeremy have been traveling almost nonstop ever since their wedding. Like all Duggars, the couple shelled out the big bucks to travel internationally, Australia and New Zealand, for their honeymoon. But even after getting back, they have been flying all over the country, taking seminars, visiting family and friends.

This got the fans of Jill & Jessa Counting On fans wondering where their money comes from. Considering that Jinger’s husband Jeremy is a student in the ministry and that she does not hold down a full-time job, there does not seem to be an obvious source of steady income for the couple.

When the 23-year-old Duggar posted a picture of her husband, enjoying yet another cup of gourmet coffee, a fan asked how they can afford to live luxuriously.

Enjoying some excellent LA coffee with mi amor A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Aug 23, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

“Really? How do you afford these trips,” a fan commented. “[J]ust asking.”

Another fan replied, saying that the family reality TV show, Jill & Jessa Counting On, is a big part of their cash flow. Knowing that Jinger and Jeremy are one of the most popular couples on the show, they probably get a good portion of the earnings from it.

In fact, in the recent promotional pictures for the new season of Jill & Jessa Counting On, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo were one of the three couples that the network decided to put forward. This got the fans excited as they took this to mean that they will become a significant part of the upcoming new season.

“Yayyyy! I love this family!!!” A fan wrote in the comment section. “I hope Jinger is pregnant! That’s going to be one adorable baby!! Jeremy is HOT!”

Some of the fans thought that the couple was interesting enough to have a spin-off of their own, saying that “[Jinger]’s the one who relates to the world.”

Unlike the other newly married Duggar couples, Jinger and Jeremy have not yet brought having babies into the picture. In the past, they made it clear that they do want to have children and start a family of their own.

“We really are just looking to the Lord to see what he provides,” Jeremy said right after the wedding.

It is true that Jinger and Jeremy play by the rule of their own. Pants, shorts and sleeveless dresses are now a part of her wardrobe, which were highly discouraged when she lived with her parents in Arkansas. As the couple settles into life together in Texas, having a baby also does not seem like their priority.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]