Lottery Mistake – Owner Of Watertown Store Says Goodbye To Powerball Jackpot Winning Ticket Money

The lottery got it wrong, the winning Powerball ticket wasn’t sold in Watertown, Massachusetts, as originally reported, it was sold on the other side of the state in Chicopee. People in Watertown were checking their tickets in great anticipation this morning, especially customers of the convenience store that was mistakenly listed as the place that sold that $758.7 million winning ticket.

The lottery mixed up the locations of where the single winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot was sold. The $758.7 million winning ticket was sold at a Pride Station & Store that is located at 27 Montgomery St. in Chicopee, Massachusetts, according to local CBS News.

The correction was issued this morning by the officials at the lottery. It was a report that came from the lottery in the first place that gave the mistaken location. While Handy Variety in Watertown didn’t sell the big jackpot winning ticket, they did sell one of the $1 million dollar winning Powerball tickets.

According to the Boston Globe, the lottery did not offer an immediate explanation as to how this mix-up occurred. Reporters flocked to the Watertown store where the lottery officials first reported the winning Powerball ticket had been sold. The owner of the store arrived to a flood of reporters all thinking that the store had sold that winning Powerball ticket.

Hey @MikeAndMike somehow a mistake was made and the winning ticket WASN'T sold in Watertown. #BreakingNews https://t.co/imgSFaOfcK — Chris Girandola (@crgrand) August 24, 2017

When Kamaljeet Kaur, owner of the Handy Variety Store in Watertown, arrived at the store around 6:30 a.m. this morning, reporters were waiting for her. She had that glory for a little more than an hour when at 7:50 a.m. the lottery officials released their correction, in what the Boston Globe calls an “astounding twist.”

The MA State Lottery has issued a correction, saying the jackpot-winning ticket was NOT actually sold in Watertown. https://t.co/aYND7djLTH — Kiss 108 (@Kiss108) August 24, 2017

It appears that the lottery officials mixed up the two locations. The winning Powerball jackpot numbers for Wednesday night’s draw were six, seven, 16, 23, 26, and the powerplay number was 04 x4. The odds of winning last night’s lottery were one in 292.2 million.

An official with the chain of Pride Stations said it was “unbelievable” to learn the news that it was one of their stores to sell the winning Powerball ticket. They will have more to say later today, said the official. After all, this was a surprise, as they thought they had only sold one of the $1 million winning tickets in last night’s lottery.

Kaur, who thought they would collect the $50,000 for selling the winning ticket said, “I’m O.K…. still happy,” as she will receive $10,000 for selling one of the $1 million tickets. That chaotic scene when she arrived to work came to a screeching halt once lottery officials released the news of their mistake.

