‘Dancing With The Stars’ Big Reveal: Season 25 Pro Dancers Announced, Who Will Be Making A Comeback On ‘DWTS’?

Everyone is gearing up for Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars. No one yet knows for sure which celebrities have been asked to participate on the show this fall, and fans are anxiously waiting for that big announcement. But before that happens, the pro dancers have been revealed, and there may be a surprise or two in store. Who will be coming back to the dance floor next month?

The pros were announced on Thursday morning on Good Morning America. Last season had the big surprise of new parents Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, both returning to their old stomping grounds. The good news is that they are both returning this season as well. They will once again be competing against each other, but this time as a married couple. Maks and Peta got hitched in July and are now ready to compete for that mirror ball trophy.

This upcoming season has yet another surprising return. Fan-favorite Mark Ballas is heading back to the ballroom. He has spent the last year appearing on Broadway in the hit musical Jersey Boys. He also got married to his longtime girlfriend, BC Jean, last November. He mentioned on GMA this morning how happy he is to be back among his friends on Dancing with the Stars.

.@MarkBallas is on @GMA LIVE to reveal who the Pros will be for the upcoming season of #DWTS…and yes, he's one of them! ❤️#DancingOnGMA pic.twitter.com/lpnBMD6XM4 — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) August 24, 2017

Ballas said how much he missed it, and he is ready to return for his chance to hold up that mirror ball trophy. The two-time DWTS champ is known for his creativity on the dance floor. Sometimes that clashes with some of the judges, especially Len Goodman, and this season should be no exception. Mark is expected to bring it on with his new celebrity partner.

In addition to Mark, Maks, and Peta, the other dancers who were revealed to be coming back to Dancing with the Stars are Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Keo Motsepe, Val Chmerkovskiy, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Whitney Carson, Sharna Burgess, and Alan Bersten. This is Alan’s debut as an official pro dancer. He filled in for Maks last season when the pro dancer had to take a medical time out, and he definitely impressed with his skills and technique.

Be sure to check out the big reveal of celebrities who will be paired with these talented dancers coming up on September 6 on Good Morning America. Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres on September 18 on ABC.

Are you excited to have Mark Ballas back? Which celebrity would you like to see him paired with this season?

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]