Ryan Edwards’ Wife Shares Cryptic Instagram Post Amid Cheating Scandal, Will She File For Divorce?

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, shared a crtypic post with her Instagram fans and followers on August 23 amid rumors of the Teen Mom OG star’s inappropriate behavior on the dating app Tinder.

Following a week of reports claiming that Ryan Edwards has allegedly been trying to hook up with other women by using the app, Mackenzie Standifer is leaning on her friends for support and shared a number of photos of herself enjoying girl time earlier this week.

In the caption of the photo, Mackenzie Standifer told fans that her friends have loved her, told her when she’s wrong, and been there for the ride, despite her stupid “plans” she comes up with.

“They have supported me in everything, stupid or logical and they’ve been there through fire so we can walk through heaven,” she wrote, according to a report by Radar Online on August 23.

Although Ryan Edwards’ marriage to Mackenzie Standifer is currently under fire, she is reportedly putting the blame on his alleged activity on Tinder on the women he’s spoken to. As a Radar Online report revealed earlier this week, Standifer reportedly sent numerous messages to at least one of the women Edwards was contacting and blamed “sl*ts” for creating drama.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer tied the knot in May of this year after about a year of dating. At the time, as Teen Mom OG fans will recall, Edwards appeared to be under the influence of something as he drove to the ceremony and at one point, Standifer questioned him about his use of Xanax.

A short time later, Ryan Edwards entered a weeks-long treatment program.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer have maintained a united front with one another on social media and Standifer’s profile photo on Instagram is still of the two of them. As for potential plans for divorce, nothing has been confirmed or denied.

Ryan Edwards and the cast of Teen Mom OG, including Maci Bookout, Farrah Abraham, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood, are expected to return to MTV later this year or early next year for Season 7.

