‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Victor Knows The Truth About Deimos’ Murder, John And Marlena Scheme

Days of our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that viewers are in for some shocking moments. The latest news on the NBC soap will have fans setting their DVRs so that they don’t miss a minute of the drama.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, John and Marlena are now both stuck in the psychiatric hospital that Hattie has put them in. Marlena will worry when John is no longer around, and she’ll wonder where he went. Since Days of our Lives fans know that Marlena has been heavily sedated since her arrival at the hospital she may wonder if she’s been hallucinating John’s presence. However, it seems the couple will reunite, and they’ll have to team up to get themselves out of their padded cells.

Meanwhile, Bonnie will find herself in a sticky situation. Lucas has come to her, believing she is Adrienne, and is drunk. Lucas is completely heartbroken over Adrienne/Bonnie’s rejection of him, and has come to try and win her back. Although Bonnie is supposed to stick to the plan of getting back together with Justin she can’t refuse Lucas, whom she has a bit of a crush on. She’ll wake up in her hotel room with a drunken Lucas in her bed, and when Angelica hears what happened a huge fight will be in the works. This fight could be the very thing that leads to the big Days of our Lives death on Friday.

This week on #DAYS, the action heats up in Salem with two proposals, two kidnappings, and one big reveal. pic.twitter.com/3AMmr5I5Ct — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 21, 2017

However, the biggest Salem mystery is still unraveling. Days of our Lives viewers now know that it was Nicole Walker who murdered Deimos Kiriakis. Nicole now remembers killing her former fiance, and is trying to figure out what to do. Should she go to the police, or try to bury the information, knowing that it could surface at any time?

In the latest #DAYS, Brady ransacks Eric's room and makes a surprising discovery.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/khEG50cETT — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 15, 2017

This week, fans will see Victor Kiriakis find out that it was Nicole who killed his younger brother. Victor isn’t sad to see Deimos dead, but he will be a bit surprised that it was Nicole who actually plunged the knife into his chest. Victor will agree to keep quiet about the murder for Brady’s sake, but it seems dangerous for him to have the info.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]