Chris Lopez Twitter: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Has ‘No Time For Distractions’ After New Baby

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry may have just welcomed a new baby with Chris Lopez but according to a new report, Lopez’s main focus is school.

Just weeks after welcoming what is believed to be his first child, Lopez took to Twitter and told fans that he has no time for distractions as he prepares for his final semester at Delaware State University.

“One semester left… no time for distractions,” he wrote on August 22.

Right away, his fans and followers reminded him of his newborn.

“What about the baby? You need Focus Factor for those times you forget about your child,” one person wrote.

Another commenter replied to the message by tweeting to Kailyn Lowry and informing her that her third baby daddy appears to be a deadbeat.

Kailyn Lowry announced she was expecting her third child with a third man in February of this year after welcoming two older sons during two previous relationships with Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin. As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Lowry shares seven-year-old Isaac with her ex-boyfriend Rivera and three-year-old Lincoln with her ex-husband Marroquin.

Although Kailyn Lowry has been documenting her pregnancy on the eighth season of Teen Mom 2, Chris Lopez has refused to appear alongside her and earlier this season, she suggested to a friend that Lopez had declined to film due to the other women in his life, who he didn’t want to find out about her.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez began dating one another in 2016 after she announced that she and Marroquin were ending their marriage. However, months into their relationship, the couple parted ways and Lowry was forced to go through her pregnancy alone.

That said, Lopez did attend his child’s August 5 birth and has reportedly been involved in his life in the weeks that followed.

As for Kailyn Lowry’s current relationship with Chris Lopez, they are no longer romantic and don’t appear to have any plans for a future reconciliation with one another.

