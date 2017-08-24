Was Trump’s No. 1 Black Fan Strategically Placed Behind Him At Rally?

If you watched Trump’s Phoenix Arizona rally this week, or if you caught a clip of the rally on the news, you saw a man behind President Trump holding a sign saying “Blacks for Trump.” You might have caught a glimpse of a woman sporting bright red lipstick in one of Trump’s red baseball caps on his left who appeared to be lip syncing along with the president from time to time. So who are these backup players, and where did they come from?

They are interesting to watch, with everyone who was seated behind Trump seemingly very animated, like a meter jumping to Trump’s talking points. As the Daily Beast reports, “Trump’s No. 1 black fan” was a topic on The Daily Show. The show did a segment on Trump’s rally about the man on Trump’s right behind him at the rally holding the “Blacks for Trump” sign.

Roy Wood Jr., a correspondent on The Daily Show, had a few things to say about Trump at his rally, but the man behind him holding that sign was what he concentration on. Wood described Trump’s rallies as being more like “rap videos,” where you don’t listen to the lyrics, you just watch the “backup dancers.”

Wood used a bit of comedy in his commentary when saying, “Look at this brother, look at this negro. He got a perm and a ponytail. It’s too much. Look at his sign. Everybody else had pre-printed signs. You know why he wrote ‘Blacks for Trump’ by hand? That’s because the minimum order is a hundred.”

“Michael the Black Man” argues the Bible contains coded warnings of a plot by Cherokees and Masons to defeat Trump. https://t.co/Dpqp8CjQLe — The Intercept (@theintercept) August 23, 2017

Wood, who Variety Magazine labeled one of 10 comics to watch in 2016, honed in on Maurice Symonette (aka “Michael the Black Man”), who stood behind Trump at the rally holding that sign. As with anything having to do with Trump, it didn’t take long for Symonette to be pulled apart by the mainstream media following that rally.

Someone somewhere researched where he came from, and a treasure trove of hair-raising information was found, which Wood had a bit of a field day with. You can see in the video below just how animated this man was at the Trump rally. He stole the show a few times as Trump riled up the rally.

Hilarious!!!! 'Daily Show' sheds light on 'Michael the Black Man' from Trump's rally in Phoenix https://t.co/1r2axUBwH6 via @YahooTv — Marnie Mueller (@marniemuell) August 24, 2017

Symonette once belonged to a cult, and he beat two murder raps during that era of his life. He also beat four felony raps that ranged from boosting cars to concealed weapons charges.

The cult in which Symonette joined was associated with murders and even a decapitation. But Woods lessened the blow when it came to “Michael the Black Man.”

Wood said, “Don’t freak out about it. He wasn’t accused of beheading anybody…though he was accused of gouging a dude’s eye out with a stick. But he was acquitted!. It was the ’90s, sh-t was crazy. Hammer pants, cocaine, everybody had a stick in the ’90s.”

Wood implied that Symonette was placed behind Trump and while he delivered his thoughts in a burst of laughter-arousing words, he echoed what others were wondering once getting a glimpse of the black man with a sign. Wood gave his impression on how Symonette was picked as one of the backup dancers for Trump at the rally.

Wood said, “Honestly, this whole thing made me feel bad for Donald Trump. He’s so desperate to have a black supporter he’s just grabbin’ anybody. He’s outside the rally: ‘You, with the stick, put your perm in a ponytail and get up here!'”

Is this how Symonette got that prime seat where he would be seen on TV the entire time the rally went on? When asked if he was put there, Symonette said “I put myself there,” according to the New York Daily News. He did add that they’ve seen him “a lot of times,” as he’s become somewhat of a fixture at these rallies.

Donald Trump Rally, Guy with "Blacks for Trump 202… https://t.co/vPO9ECNyMH Trumps Black Coon! Sign Holder! — Jerome Jones God Gif (@JeromeJ30229372) August 23, 2017

According to the Washington Post, Symonette told a radio station that he was the sixth person in line to get into this rally. He arrived at the line at 8 a.m. “Michael the Black Man” was seen in Florida last month when he posted a video of himself at the Mar-a-Lago Club. He posed with the GOP chairman and “recorded a selfie video.” In that video, he had his arm “slung over the shoulder” of Governor Rick Scott from Florida.

Who is supporting all these trips for this man? No one seems to know. He’s been seen promoting Trump at the inauguration and even at the Super Bowl, according to the Washington Post. While no one is taking credit for strategically planting the backup fans for Trump at these rallies, the question continues, are people just allowed to take their place on camera behind Trump? The woman in the black shirt sporting a trump cap kept getting up and down, inching closer to Trump at that rally.

She was very animated, mouthing Trump’s words and making hand gestures of pointing down or up depending on what Trump was promoting or putting down. Who is she? Was she another person who just happened to get in line earlier than the rest and making her way to sit behind Trump on her own?

