Joe Rogan Reacts To Jon Jones Failed Drug Test At UFC 214

MMA fans were shocked when it was announced this week that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones failed his in-competition drug test. Joe Rogan is one of many to react to the shocking news. Jon Jones is regarded by many to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time and his career has been entangled in scandal and controversy.

Jones’ agent, Malki Kawa confirmed to MMA Fighting that the UFC champion tested positive for anabolic steroid Turinabol.

Joe Rogan reacted to the Jon Jones failed drug test with a statement that says the following: “I will wait before the details are in before I comment, but I will say that I hope this is some insane mistake. I always hope whenever a fighter tests positive that it’s a mistake or that it’s a trace amount from a tainted supplement, and that’s exactly how I’m feeling now. Honestly, I’m just extremely bummed out about this news.”

Jon Jones has not been stripped of his title, despite some reports stating that he has. USADA has urged fans and the media to wait for the due process of investigating how Jones ended up testing positive for an anabolic steroid.

Former light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who fought Jones at UFC 214, has also stated that he will reserve judgment until the investigation has concluded.

The 30-year-old UFC fighter has been stripped of his title twice. Once for a hit-and-run incident and a second time for testing positive for two banned substances clomiphene, an anti-estrogen, and letrozole, an aromatase inhibitor.

There is only one Champion! Give the man his due for just being a "CLEAN" Champion. pic.twitter.com/Vm73GriJYv — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) August 23, 2017

While many fighters and fans reacted to the news with shock, some reserved their sympathies to Daniel Cormier, who suspected that his rival has used performance enhancing drugs for some of his performances.

UFC President Dana White told the press that Jones being found guilty could potentially be the end of his career. He currently faces a four-year suspension, if the investigation finds that he intentionally used performance-enhancing drugs. Jones may also face a suspension for reckless behavior, depending on if it was a tainted supplement.

One of Jon Jones coaches suspects that the fighter may have been set-up as many want to see him fail. The UFC champion could have his belt stripped for the third time and possibly have his win changed to a no-contest.

USADA confirmed that Jones passed his out of competition test but have refused to comment on whether he was tested on the night of the fight. It will likely be a few months before the verdict on his guilt or innocence.

