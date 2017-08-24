WWE Summerslam 2017 Reviews Signal That Braun Strowman Will Show Brock Lesnar ‘No Mercy’

WWE superstar Braun Strowman may not have won the Universal Championship at the 2017 WWE SummerSlam event. However, Strowman did manage to position himself as the WWE networks premier “Monster Among Men.” Many commentators, including 411 Mania, branded SummerSlam 2017 a “poor” event, but most have praised Strowman’s performance, in the “fatal four-way” as the highlight of the evening entertainment. With the UFC rumor mill suggesting that Brock Lesnar was being lined up for a match against Jon Jones, many expected Lesnar to relinquish his Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

In the end, Lesnar retained his title by overcoming Strowman, Samoa Joe, and Roman Reigns, but that is not the end of the story. As reported on the official WWE website, Lesnar showed up on this weeks Monday Night Raw to celebrate retaining his title. Strowman entered the ring to inform Lesnar that he was far from done with him, and the segment ended with the champion laid out in the ring. Raw General Manager Kurt Angle later announced that Lesnar would face Strowman at the Raw exclusive No Mercy PPV on September 24.

Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman at No Mercy will give the “Monster Among Men” his first genuine title shot, and many expect him to grab the opportunity with both hands. SB Nation even goes so far as to suggest that Strowman is the greatest wrestler of all time and that Lesnar vs. Strowman could receive top billing at WrestleMania 34.

Is Braun Strowman Now The WWE’s Biggest Attraction?

It seems abundantly clear that Braun Strowman has a huge role to play in the future of the WWE network, and Vince McMahon may be regretting his decision to have Roman Reigns end The Undertakers WWE career. There had been strong rumors that The Deadman and the Monster Among Men would face off at WrestleMania 33. The absence of The Undertaker left a huge hole, and few people believe that Reigns can fill that gap. Strowman seems to be The Undertakers natural successor and the audience reaction to Strowman’s performance at SummerSlam indicates that the WWE universe is ready for that to happen.

Strowman has been a revelation, on Monday Night Raw, throughout 2017. At the turn of the year, Strowman’s feud with Sami Zayn was hugely entertaining, but Strowman’s feud with Roman Reigns is arguably what has endeared him to WWE fans.

It seems that a major title must be on the cards for Strowman, and many believe that title will come when he faces Lesnar at No Mercy. That event may prove a little too soon for Strowman, especially as news from the UFC circuit suggests that Lesnar vs. Jon Jones is likely to be dead in the water.

As reported by the New York Times, Jones’ UFC career may be over, after he failed another drugs test. Jones has only just returned after his last drugs ban, and most reports suggest that this may be one failed test too far for Jones. Wrestlezone is even suggesting that Jones vs. Lesnar could happen in the WWE ring.

Those reports suggest that Lesnar will not be going anywhere just yet, and that could impact on Strowman’s chances of landing the Universal Championship at No Mercy. Whatever the outcome at No Mercy, Strowman’s push is far from over. The Monster Among Men looks set to dominate WWE wrestling for the next decade, so surely that championship can’t be far away.

[Featured Image by WWE]