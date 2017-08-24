‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 22 Spoilers: Does Orochimaru Know Something About Shin?

After a brief skirmish in the previous episode, the team will try to uncover the mystery behind their new enemy in the coming Episode 22 of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime series. To this end, they will enlist the aid of a former bad guy whose underworld connections have proven useful in the past, one of the three Sannins, Orochimaru.

Shin Reveals Himself

In Boruto Episode 21, which may be viewed on a number of online sites such as Crunchyroll, the new villain for the ongoing arc finally revealed himself. Wasting no time, he attacked Naruto and Sasuke with the intent of killing Sasuke as Shin considers him an Uchiha traitor for killing Itachi.

However, the combined fighting prowess of the original Team 7 members Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura proved too much to handle for the bad guy, and Shin had to withdraw from the fight. However, one of his minions used his teleportation skills in an attempt to take Sarada hostage. Fortunately, Sakura saw the danger her daughter was in and pushed her out of harm’s way. Unfortunately, it was Sakura herself who became trapped in the jutsu and transported away with the retreating villains and eventually finding herself inside the enemy’s lair surrounded by his minions.

Orochimaru Helps Naruto And Sasuke

Naruto and Sasuke would surely thank the fact that Orochimaru’s bad guy days are already over as he will become instrumental in locating the new enemy’s hideout. Boruto Episode 22 spoilers by the Anime Scrolls predict that even in his Six Paths Sage Mode, Naruto will still fail in locating Shin’s base of operations. And so they will have no choice but to enlist the help of their former enemy, Orochimaru.

How will Orochimaru know how to locate Shin? Well, the Sannin could still maintain an extensive underground network of spies, which could prove valuable in this case. Moreover, Orochimaru did a lot of unethical experiments in the past, and judging by Uchiha Shin’s multiple Sharingan embedded on his head, there is something unnatural about him, something that Orochimaru might have some intel on.

Speaking about Shin, the guy possesses some extraordinary skills. For instance, he was able to take control of Sasuke’s sword and stab Naruto with it. And in case anyone failed to notice, why does everyone in his entourage call himself Shin?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 22 arrives next week. Stay tuned for updates.

[Featured Image by Bandai Namco]