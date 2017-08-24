‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Billy Tries To Steal Dina From Jack As Abbott War Erupts, Lily Runs Off With Jordan

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that Billy (Jason Thompson) declares war on Jack (Peter Bergman) and that a vicious family war is about to erupt.

Jack has been targeting Billy for revenge because he is angry that Billy stole his wife, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), from him. However, Billy has declared that he is sick and tired of being targeted by Jack for revenge and that he intends to fight back.

Billy Tries To Get Dina To Move From Jabot To Brash & Sassy

Billy now has a plan to turn the tables on Jack. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he is targeting Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams), hoping that he can convince her to move from Jabot to Brash & Sassy. In his complacency, Jack won’t see Billy’s dangerous move coming until it hits him like a lightning strike from fair skies.

Billy is working on Dina to convince her to leave Jabot and move to the Brash & Sassy office. He visits her and after a conversation, he senses she is bored with the minor projects that Jabot is currently running. She is desperate for some action and Billy knows he can convince her to bring the wealth of her boardroom experience over to Victoria’s side and get involved in bigger projects being run by Brash & Sassy.

Snatching Dina from right under Jack’s nose would be Billy’s masterstroke after snatching his wife from him. Billy reckons that if he can bring Dina over to Brash & Sassy to work with Victoria they might be able to obtain some Jabot secrets from her. But of course, such a move could only intensify the war as Jack will fight back furiously.

'Young and the Restless' spoilers – Jack vs. Billy war – Dina is a pawn https://t.co/klsKxXGC8F — Tricia Anna Miller (@TriciaAnnaTweet) August 23, 2017

Jack’s efforts to ruin Brash & Sassy and hurt Billy have suffered setbacks lately. He raised Brash & Sassy’s rent recently, hoping that the company won’t be able to pay. However, Neil (Kristoff St. John) stepped in unexpectedly to rescue Brash & Sassy from financial embarrassment. He granted the company a bridge loan. Jack was gloating over Brash & Sassy’s financial problems and saying that the company won’t be able to pay its rent when Billy entered the office and announced that Brash & Sassy has paid its raised rent for the quarter. Billy’s unexpected entry and announcement that Brash & Sassy has paid its rent wiped the smug smile off Jack’s face.

'The Young and the Restless' recap-Billy and Victoria are at odds https://t.co/6lOBmOwc4L — Cheryl Preston (@CherylPreston3) August 14, 2017

Lily And Jordan Run Off Together

Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, August 24, reveal that Lily (Christel Khalil) is going on a business trip with Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood). The trip is apparently the result of the bridge loan that Neil granted to Brash & Sassy. Neil had given the loan to Victoria with the condition that Brash & Sassy would reengage Lily.

It isn’t a coincidence that when Cane (Daniel Goddard) confides in Neil that he regrets the way he treated his wife and kids and that he wishes to reconcile with them, Neil tells Cane plainly that he does not think he and Lily would ever get together again because of the extent of the damage that has been done to their relationship.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]