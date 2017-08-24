Dakota Johnson Hacked: ‘Fifty Shades’ Star Latest Nude Photo Leak Victim

Dakota Johnson is reportedly the latest victim of the wave of hackings that have rocked Hollywood recently.

After a number of stars had nude photos stolen and posted online this week, reports are claiming that the Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker actress has allegedly also fallen victim to the hackers and had her own naked images stolen and posted online.

Notably, the star stripped down for her roles in both erotic movies, though it’s thought that the recently stolen photos are from her private collection and have nothing to do with either the original blockbuster film or the sequel.

Gossip Cop is reporting that Dakota’s stolen images show the star in the nude while both alone and with friends. The outlet is also claiming that actress Addison Timlin can allegedly be seen nude in at least one of the photos, meaning it’s as yet unclear if Dakota’s phone was hacked or Timlin’s.

Dakota hasn’t yet publicly commented on having her naked photos taken by hackers and posted online without her permission, though the outlet claimed to have reached out to her representatives for comment.

After the hack was confirmed by the site, fans rallied around the actress and urged others not to spread the nude images online or across social media.

“If you respect Dakota! Do NOT post or repost and just REPORT and get rid! #ProtectHerAtAllCosts #DakotaJohnson,” wrote Twitter user @Anaeroticagrey of how to handle the naked photo leak.

“We’ll never regret [supporting] her,” @dakotasdorknan then tweeted. “Dakota Johnson brought only happiness in our lives, she’s the best role model we could ever ask.”

Dakota is joining the ranks of a slew of other stars to be targeted by hackers this week.

TMZ confirmed earlier this week that Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn, and former American Idol star and Scorpion actress Katharine McPhee had naked photos stolen and leaked online prior to Johnson’s leak.

The site reported that their respective lawyers had threatened legal action against any sites who published the nude images.

Following the threat of being sued, Variety reported that the site that originally posted the images had removed them after a rep for Vonn called the hack “outrageous and despicable,” but seemingly posted Johnson’s pictures after.

Also caught up in the hack prior to Dakota’s invasion of privacy were allegedly Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart, and Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell, though they’re yet to publicly speak out regarding the leak.

The latest wave of nude photo leaks comes after a slew of other stars were hacked earlier this year.

So many (almost exclusively female) celebrities were targeted by the naked photo hack that the wave was dubbed “The Fappening 2.0” following a huge leak in 2014.

Amongst those allegedly targeted in the second wave of hacks, prior to Johnson, McPhee and Vonn, were Sienna Miller, Alison Brie, Demi Lovato, Amanda Seyfried, Kate Hudson, Kelly Rohrbach, and many more.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]