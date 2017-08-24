There is much to look forward to in the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale. Things are finally falling into place as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are working together to convince Cersei Lannister of the bigger threat coming from beyond the Wall. However, some fans are simply looking forward to another flashback sequence that could depict Rhaegar Targaryen’s wedding to Lyanna Stark.

The information about Rhaegar Targaryen’s second marriage might be lost to Samwell Tarly but viewers certainly paid attention to Gilly when she revealed that the Prince’s secret in the episode “Eastwatch”. So is it possible that Jon Snow will finally learn his real name in the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale?

People have been wondering about Jon Snow’s true name after the Tower of Joy sequence confirmed that he is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. Some fans even believe that they have figured out the name that Lyanna whispered to Ned Stark in the episode “The Winds of Winter”. However, it is still unclear whether Lyanna decided to name her son Jaeherys Targaryen. But is there a possibility that the truth will finally be revealed in “The Dragon and The Wolf”?

Fans believe that the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale might feature the reveal of Jon Snow’s real name. After all, the episode boasts of the longest running time in the history of the HBO series. There are speculations that “The Dragon and The Wolf” will be filled with several confirmations, including Jon’s true name as well as the flashback to the wedding of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark.

There is a huge possibility that the flashback in the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale will focus on Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. There have been reports that a Welsh actor Wilf Scolding has been cast as Jon Snow’s father when the actress who portrays Lyanna started following him on Twitter. Some believe that “The Dragon and The Wolf” might actually be in reference to Jon’s parents instead of Daenerys Targaryen and the King in the North.

Find out if Jon Snow’s name will finally be revealed in the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale which airs on HBO on August 27.

