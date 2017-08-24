Poll: Donald Trump Dividing Americans, Posing Greater Threat To Country

A new Quinnipiac University poll finds President Donald Trump is doing more to divide Americans than he is to bring them together, resulting in a greater threat to the country as a whole.

Conducted during the week of Aug. 17, the poll of 1,514 registered voters also found 59 percent of all respondents believe Trump is encouraging white supremacist groups. In addition, 64 percent of those surveyed believe Trump’s actions that have put the entire country in greater peril.

Overall, 55 percent of those polled agreed there is “too much” prejudice in the world, and a staggering 81 percent concurred that for minorities the issue is a serious one.

In an open question, 59 percent of pollsters indicated “idiot” was the first word that comes to mind when they think of the president, while an average of 54 percent of respondents answered “incompetent” or “liar.”

The bad news doesn’t end there for Trump, who is still just seven months into his term.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll found just 39 percent of eligible voters now approve of his job performance.

The 39 percent represents the lowest level of support Trump has received in any other Politico poll, with much of his decline coming from among voters who identify as Republicans.

In all, 73 percent of GOP voters now stand in support of the president’s job performance, down eight points from the week before.

The poll of 1,987 registered voters was conducted after Trump was roundly criticized for his comments on the violence that took the life of a Charlottesville woman protesting against white supremacists holding a rally there.

“Responding to national tragedies often provides presidents ground to rise above politics and demonstrate leadership,” said Morning Call chief research officer Kyle Dropp. “In his remarks on Charlottesville, President Trump missed that opportunity to appeal to constituencies who don’t already side with him.”

Pollsters also found 58 percent of respondents consider the president to be “reckless,” 55 percent don’t think he is “stable,” and 51 percent say he is not a “strong leader.”

On the question of his knowledge about key issues, only 41 percent thinks he is knowledgeable, compared with 47 percent who say he isn’t. Just 35 percent say he keeps his promises, and 49 percent say he doesn’t.

Over the long-run, only 26 percent of voters believe he will be reelected in 2020, while 51 percent of respondents are convinced he will be a one-term president.

[Featured Image by Ralph Freso/Getty Images]