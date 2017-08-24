Carrie Underwood And Luke Bryan May Have A Duet Coming

Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan could possibly be teaming up for a duet.

Luke teased this week that he has a new duet with a huge female artist on his new album, and it’s got fans speculating that the country star could be gearing up with the former American Idol winner in the studio.

He revealed that his new as-yet-untitled new album does in fact feature a big duet, but wasn’t ready to give too much more away about his upcoming collaboration.

“Be listening,” he recently teased in a new interview with Taste of Country Nights, confirming that his new duet is in fact with a female artist.

That’s when the outlet speculated that Carrie could be the female in question, noting that she’s “the most obvious choice” to team up with her fellow country star on his new album.

“She’s the most popular female in country music, she’s got the pipes, and she’s had a lot of free time in 2017 to get into the studio and blow off a little steam,” the site teased.

While Taste of Country also noted a slew of other females Luke could possibly be releasing a new duet with, the hint was enough to send fans into a frenzy on social media.

“If ain’t Carrie Underwood, I don’t want it,” Luke fan @AlwaysTeamLuke tweeted in response to the duet speculation.

“Please please let it be @carrieunderwood!!” @LukeBryanForever then wrote. “I need Luke and Carrie in a song together!!! I hope Luke asked Carrie to do a duet with him!!”

“LUKE BRYAN SAID THERE’S A DUET WITH A FEMALE SINGER ON HIS NEW ALBUM,” wrote @allabout_carrie as fans speculated about a possible duet. “With being on the same label now, there’s a good chance it’s Carrie.”

As fans may remember, Underwood and Bryan appeared to hint that they could have something big coming earlier this year.

The “Blown Away” singer announced the surprising news in March that she was leaving her record label, Sony Music, and had signed a new deal with Universal Music, which just so happens to be Luke’s label.

The two then teamed up for a surprise performance of his hit “Play It Again” during a concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in May where they sent concertgoers into a frenzy.

Neither country star is a stranger to a duet or two, either.

Carrie has teamed up with some of the biggest names in music, including some huge country stars. Her latest hit “The Fighter” was a collaboration with Keith Urban, while she’s also released hits with Brad Paisley and Miranda Lambert.

Luke has also hit the studio with some huge names. He’s teamed-up with big names including Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, and even Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild for “Home Alone Tonight.”

Both have stayed tight-lipped amid the duet speculation from their fans, which means fans will just have to wait and see if Carrie and Luke really hit the studio together for a collaboration.

