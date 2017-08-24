‘Little People, Big World’: Baby Jackson Roloff Has His ‘Game Face’ On At Portland Timbers Game

As of the moment, baby Jackson Roloff is the youngest member of the Little People, Big World family. That’s all going to change in about a week’s time, as Jeremy and Audrey Roloff prepare for the birth of their first daughter, but that didn’t seem to be on baby J’s mind, as he was putting on his best “game face” while joining his father Zach as they watched the Portland Timbers’ Major League Soccer game against the Colorado Rapids.

Compared to his wife Tori and some of his other relatives, Zach Roloff isn’t that active on social media. But the Little People, Big World star made sure to keep baby J fans up to speed on Wednesday night, as he posted a new Instagram photo of his three-month-old son looking adorable, yet intense while wearing a Portland Timbers t-shirt. Baby Jackson Roloff, as noted on his dad’s hashtags, was all ready for the Timbers’ home game, flashing an aggressive-looking “game face” and hoping for a blowout of the visiting Colorado Rapids. The photo might have been taken sometime early in yesterday’s game, as the Timbers rushed off to a quick 2-0 lead, behind goals from Diego Valeri and Darlington Nagbe in the 21st and 23rd minutes respectively.

#gameday #gameface #portlandtimbers #outfitprobablywontlasttillgametime #blowouts A post shared by Zach Roloff (@zroloff07) on Aug 23, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

According to the SB Nation page Stumptown Footy, Portland fans didn’t get to see a blowout win on Wednesday, but they still went home happy and got to see a victory, as the Portland Timbers squeaked by with a 2-1 victory over the Rapids, as Colorado was able to fire back with a goal later on in the first half.

As the Inquisitr had previously written, proud parents Zach and Tori appear to be trying to get baby Jackson Roloff involved in sports, specifically soccer, at a young age. Last month, the young couple had brought baby J to a soccer game where Zach was coaching, though the infant had an interesting way of showing support for his dad — by dozing off as daddy focused on coaching duties. And while Tori and Jackson weren’t able to join Zach earlier this month as he took part in the 2017 World Dwarf Games in Guelph, Ontario, Tori posted an Instagram photo of herself and baby J wearing Team USA soccer jerseys, with the word “Daddy” on the back of Jackson’s uniform.

Even though we can't be in Guelph doesn't mean we can't cheer on our favorite soccer player!! Go daddy go!! #wdg2017 #worlddwarfgames2017 #storyofzachandtori A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Aug 12, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Little People, Big World fans, are you expecting baby Jackson Roloff to become interested in sports like his parents are? We’d love to hear from you in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Zach Roloff/Instagram]